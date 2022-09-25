With Archway Homes, Selling Your House “As Is” Never Felt So Good!”

When looking to sell your home quickly in lieu of the traditional, lengthy home selling process, Archway Homes is the one to call.

Owned by husband and wife team Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer, Archway Homes buys houses “As Is” in any condition: pretty houses needing little to no repair, or houses needing everything repaired including leaking roofs, bad foundations, or cosmetic updating. They do so by providing a no-obligation offer within 24 hours, can pay cash, and close within three days or on a future date of the seller’s choice. And there are no fees or commissions to pay.

Whether selling due to downsizing, a job transfer, death of a loved one, illness, facing foreclosure, or some other situation, Archway Homes has been the perfect solution for numerous homeowners all over the Kansas City area.

When Janice Biggs and her family came to the realization that their father, age 95, who had been in an assisted living facility since earlier in the year, was not going to be able to return to his home, they knew it was time to start looking at options to sell his house.

They first asked a realtor friend they trusted to come over and give her opinion of what needed to be done in order to sell the house, which had unfortunately been badly neglected for many years. After her assessment, they decided to look into cash home buying companies.

“We had read several articles about Archway Homes in the paper, seen ads about them in the local publication for our Catholic Dioses, and when researching cash home buying companies on the internet, saw their name again and decided to give them a call,” said Biggs.

In order to obtain a thorough comparison, the Biggs family asked four different companies to come over and provide an offer. Jon’s offer, they said, was by far the best, not just in the price offered but in the way they were treated.

“We just felt the most comfortable with him,” Biggs recalled. “All of the companies that we talked to were basically going to do the same thing – allow us to sell ‘As Is.’ We were aware of the shortcomings of the house because it was in such bad shape, but some of the people who came over walked around and pointed out all of the negatives, and Jon didn’t do that. He seemed sincere and trustworthy.”

Story continues

According to Jon, a third-generation real estate investor with roots in the Kansas City community for over 40 years, “I’ve been buying houses, fixing them up, and selling to homeowners in the metro area for over 20 years,” he said. “We see a lot of homes and are fully aware of some of the situations the sellers are faced with at times. Therefore, we do our best to treat them with compassion and respect, just as we would expect someone to treat us.”

Jon also feels that his extensive experience really makes a difference. “We started doing this long before HGTV inspired the new investors in town,” he said, “and we work hard to make sure it’s a ‘win, win’ for both parties.” We even wrote the book on it. Literally! Home to Home Local Edition – Kansas City Metro outlines the steps homeowners can take to sell their home and our experiences helping people do just that,” Jon said.

The fact that Archway Homes was a local company and explained in written detail everything the company thought they would do to fix the house up to resell it, were other plusses for the Biggs family.

And, although they could have closed on the home within only a few days, Jon gave them all the time they needed.

“Since it wasn’t entirely up to us and we had to get permission from our father, Jon understood that we needed 60 days,” said Biggs. “He worked with us, did everything he said he was going to do, and again, we felt so comfortable with him.”

“We really care about our clients and the situations they are facing and do everything we can to make the process as easy as possible,” Stacy said. “That’s why we tell people, with us, selling your house ‘As Is’ never felt this good!”

For more information about selling your home quickly for cash, call Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or visit Archway Homes’ website at archwaypropertieskc.com to fill out an online form or to get a free copy of our book Home to Home Local Edition – Kansas City Metro, Kansas and Missouri, call our office.

Archway Homes

Location: 15301 W. 87th St. Parkway, Suite B35 in the UMB Bank building.

Contact: Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or jon@archwayhomesinc.com.

Website: archwaypropertieskc.com