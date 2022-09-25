With Archway Homes, Selling Your House “As Is” Never Felt So Good!”

Archway Homes
·4 min read
SUBMITTED PHOTO

When looking to sell your home quickly in lieu of the traditional, lengthy home selling process, Archway Homes is the one to call.

Owned by husband and wife team Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer, Archway Homes buys houses “As Is” in any condition: pretty houses needing little to no repair, or houses needing everything repaired including leaking roofs, bad foundations, or cosmetic updating. They do so by providing a no-obligation offer within 24 hours, can pay cash, and close within three days or on a future date of the seller’s choice. And there are no fees or commissions to pay.

Whether selling due to downsizing, a job transfer, death of a loved one, illness, facing foreclosure, or some other situation, Archway Homes has been the perfect solution for numerous homeowners all over the Kansas City area.

When Janice Biggs and her family came to the realization that their father, age 95, who had been in an assisted living facility since earlier in the year, was not going to be able to return to his home, they knew it was time to start looking at options to sell his house.

They first asked a realtor friend they trusted to come over and give her opinion of what needed to be done in order to sell the house, which had unfortunately been badly neglected for many years. After her assessment, they decided to look into cash home buying companies.

“We had read several articles about Archway Homes in the paper, seen ads about them in the local publication for our Catholic Dioses, and when researching cash home buying companies on the internet, saw their name again and decided to give them a call,” said Biggs.

In order to obtain a thorough comparison, the Biggs family asked four different companies to come over and provide an offer. Jon’s offer, they said, was by far the best, not just in the price offered but in the way they were treated.

“We just felt the most comfortable with him,” Biggs recalled. “All of the companies that we talked to were basically going to do the same thing – allow us to sell ‘As Is.’ We were aware of the shortcomings of the house because it was in such bad shape, but some of the people who came over walked around and pointed out all of the negatives, and Jon didn’t do that. He seemed sincere and trustworthy.”

According to Jon, a third-generation real estate investor with roots in the Kansas City community for over 40 years, “I’ve been buying houses, fixing them up, and selling to homeowners in the metro area for over 20 years,” he said. “We see a lot of homes and are fully aware of some of the situations the sellers are faced with at times. Therefore, we do our best to treat them with compassion and respect, just as we would expect someone to treat us.”

Jon also feels that his extensive experience really makes a difference.We started doing this long before HGTV inspired the new investors in town,” he said, “and we work hard to make sure it’s a ‘win, win’ for both parties.” We even wrote the book on it. Literally! Home to Home Local Edition – Kansas City Metro outlines the steps homeowners can take to sell their home and our experiences helping people do just that,” Jon said.

The fact that Archway Homes was a local company and explained in written detail everything the company thought they would do to fix the house up to resell it, were other plusses for the Biggs family.

And, although they could have closed on the home within only a few days, Jon gave them all the time they needed.

“Since it wasn’t entirely up to us and we had to get permission from our father, Jon understood that we needed 60 days,” said Biggs. “He worked with us, did everything he said he was going to do, and again, we felt so comfortable with him.”

“We really care about our clients and the situations they are facing and do everything we can to make the process as easy as possible,” Stacy said. “That’s why we tell people, with us, selling your house ‘As Is’ never felt this good!”

For more information about selling your home quickly for cash, call Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or visit Archway Homes’ website at archwaypropertieskc.com to fill out an online form or to get a free copy of our book Home to Home Local Edition – Kansas City Metro, Kansas and Missouri, call our office.

Archway Homes

Location: 15301 W. 87th St. Parkway, Suite B35 in the UMB Bank building.

Contact: Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or jon@archwayhomesinc.com.

Website: archwaypropertieskc.com

Latest Stories

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • Deanne Rose's injury a blow to Canadian women's 2023 World Cup preparations

    Overcoming setbacks is nothing new for Canadian women's team forward Deanne Rose. Rose, a native of Alliston, Ont., made the decision in 2014 to quit the sport after being cut from Canada's Under-15 team, which at the time was overseen by current senior team coach Bev Priestman. A promising career appeared to have ended before it even started. But her life took an unexpected turn when she was invited to train with Canada's Under-17 side in 2015. Things went so well that by the end of the year sh

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Top seeds fall on semifinal Saturday at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — The top two seeds from both draws were eliminated Saturday at the PointsBet Invitational. Jennifer Jones dispatched top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 in women's semifinal play at Willie O'Ree Place and Reid Carruthers posted a 5-4 win over top-seeded Brad Gushue in the men's semifinal later in the day. Jones, the No. 5 seed, will next play No. 6 Kristie Moore - who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger - in Sunday's final. Moore scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-s

  • Coyotes sign forward Hayton to new two-year deal

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton of Peterborough, Ont., to a two-year contract. The 22-year-old Hayton recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Coyotes this past season and established NHL career highs in games, goals, assists and points. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round -- fifth overall -- in the 2018 N-H-L draft. “We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract,” Coyotes' GM Bill Armstrong

  • B.C. Lions look to cement first CFL playoff berth since 2018

    A season sweep of the Calgary Stampeders would take the B.C. Lions somewhere they haven't been in a while. B.C. (9-3) hosts Calgary (8-5) on Saturday night to complete a home-and-home series. The Lions are 2-0 versus the Stampeders this year following last week's 31-29 overtime decision at McMahon Stadium. B.C. took the first meeting 41-40 on Aug. 13, rallying from a 33-21 fourth-quarter deficit at McMahon Stadium. A win at B.C. Place Stadium would earn the Lions their first CFL playoff spot sin

  • Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • Maple Leafs, Senators split doubleheader to open NHL pre-season

    TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe confessed it felt like he should be getting ready to drive home. The Maple Leafs head coach was speaking with reporters following Saturday afternoon's 4-1 victory over the Senators to open the NHL's exhibition schedule. The only problem? Toronto and Ottawa had another 60 minutes of hockey to go as part of a rare split-squad doubleheader. "It's strange … feels like 10 (p.m.) right now," Keefe, who arrived at Scotiabank Arena before dawn, said around 4 p.m. following Game 1

  • Russian additions impressing at Vancouver Canucks training camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — Russian lessons may be in the future for Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson. The Swedish star is skating alongside new additions Andrei Kuzmenko and Illya Mikheyev at training camp in Whistler, B.C., this week, creating a line that Pettersson said could have a lot to offer. “I think all three of us, we bring different aspects of the game," he said. "Mikheyev, he’s super fast, he opens up for us. And me and Kuzmenko are maybe kind of similar in the way we play." Vancouver

  • Injuries to Edmundson, Suzuki mark first day of Montreal Canadiens training camp

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens opened training camp on Thursday with injuries looming over the team. A behemoth 74-player roster took to the ice, but defenceman Joel Edmundson was nowhere to be seen. Coach Martin St. Louis revealed that Edmundson will be out for an undetermined amount of time with an undisclosed lower-body injury. “It’s undetermined because we don’t have enough details,” said St. Louis. “You’re always worried when a player injures himself, you don’t know the severity and as a

  • Hockey Canada reveals large chunk of player insurance fees go to National Equity Fund

    Hockey Canada has revealed that over 65 per cent of player insurance fees go toward the organization's National Equity Fund. In a letter to MP Peter Julian obtained by The Canadian Press, Hockey Canada president and chief executive officer Scott Smith provided a breakdown of how registration and insurance fees are allocated. General liability insurance ($8.90), director's and officers insurance ($2) and safety/admin ($2.75) are allocated to the National Equity Fund and make up $13.65 of the $20.

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • Montreal Alouettes "dialed in" for East Division clash with Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — Bye weeks haven’t been very kind to the Montreal Alouettes this season. The team has a 0-2 record coming out of bye weeks. Most recently, the Als suffered a crushing 38-24 home defeat to the bottom-dwelling Ottawa Redblacks on Sept. 2. General manager and interim coach Danny Maciocia addressed the troubling pattern on the first day of training this week ahead of Friday's visit from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. “Clearly after two bye weeks, we're 0-2, now the question is how do you approac