With Archway Homes, Selling Your House “As Is” Never Felt So Good!”

For those desiring to sell their home, whether due to downsizing, a job transfer, death of a loved one, illness, facing foreclosure, or they just don’t want to go through a traditional selling process, there is a very easy way – with Archway Homes.

Archway Homes, owned by husband and wife team Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer, buys houses “As Is” in any condition: pretty houses needing little to no repair or houses needing everything repaired from leaking roofs to bad foundations, cluttered houses, or houses in need of cosmetic updating. They do so by providing a no-obligation offer within 24 hours, can pay cash and close within three days or on a future date of the seller’s choice, and there are no fees or commissions to pay.

“Selling ‘As Is’ is one of the biggest advantages of working with us,” Stacy said. “It literally means you don’t have to do any extensive or expensive renovations to make your home appeal to today’s buyers or have it ready to show at a moment’s notice, wait for the right buyer, wait for it to close, and then pay a real estate agent’s commission or seller’s closing costs.

The ability to sell quickly, in lieu of the traditional, lengthy home selling process, to an established and reputable company has been the perfect solution for numerous homeowners all over the Kansas City area.

Like many adult children, Kevin G. was tasked with helping his parents decide what to do with their South Kansas City home after the couple moved into an assisted living facility. One of the options was to spend what was calculated to be tens of thousands of dollars to fix up the home, and either sell it themselves or go through a realtor.

“We talked about various alternatives and found that selling ‘As Is’ would be best,” Kevin recalled.

The Bichelmeyer’s close ties to the community were among the things that appealed to Kevin and his parents.

“It is clear that Jon has a strong relationship with his, what I call, ‘sister suppliers,’ Kevin said. “For example, when his title company got back to us, based upon the age of my elderly parents and the relationship Jon had with the company, they actually came to the assisted living facility where they were living to sign the paperwork. That was a nice benefit and from a convenience standpoint, was the icing on the cake.”

Homeowners Judy and David were selling a home that belonged to her in-laws. “They had been there for 70 years,” Judy said. “One of them was in a nursing home, so that was very hard. And when we looked around at all that would need to be done to fix up the house to sell, it was just too much, and we were getting too old to do it.”

After seeing an article about Archway Homes in the newspaper, they decided to give them a call.

“This was so quick and easy, and we couldn’t say enough good things about it,” said Judy. “I showed the article to my husband, we called on a Tuesday, Jon came out to meet with us and see the house on Wednesday, he wrote us a contract right then, and we had the money within a week. We thought [Jon] was very fair with his offer, and they did just what they said they would do. I love to do business with people who follow through with what they say.”

According to Jon, a third-generation real estate investor with roots in the Kansas City community for over 40 years, his extensive experience really makes a difference.

“I’ve been buying houses, fixing them up, and selling to homeowners in the metro area for close to 20 years,” he said. “We started doing this long before HGTV inspired the new investors in town. We work hard to make sure it’s a “win, win” for both parties.”

To that Stacy added, “That’s why we tell people, with us, selling your house ‘As Is’ never felt this good!”

Anyone who wants to sell a home quickly for cash should call Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or email him at jon@archwayhomesinc.com. Or they can visit Archway Homes’ website at archwaypropertieskc.com to fill out an online form or to get a free copy of our book Home to Home Local Edition – Kansas City Metro, Kansas and Missouri, call our office.

Archway Homes

Location: 15301 W. 87th St. Parkway, Suite B35 in the ANB Bank building

Contact: Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or jon@archwayhomesinc.com

Website: archwaypropertieskc.com

