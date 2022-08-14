With Archway Homes, Selling Your House “As Is” Never Felt So Good!”

Archway Homes
·4 min read
SUBMITTED PHOTO

There are many reasons why someone may want to sell their home quickly in lieu of the traditional, lengthy home selling process.

For Jane Wilkes, it was the death of her father. His home had fallen into a state of disrepair and fixing it up was not an option.

“He had been there 53 years, and we were aware of some specific things that were wrong and knew the potential of some others,” Wilkes said. “My sisters and I never considered selling it through a realtor. Part of the reason was time constraints, but also because I didn’t want to sell it to an uneducated buyer who might not know what they were getting into. I wanted to sell it responsibly.”

Desiring to sell “As Is,” Wilkes reached out to a few companies. “I talked to one and they were so rude,” she recalled. “On the phone, they disparaged the area that the house was in, tried to give me a low offer without even seeing it … It costs nothing to be nice.”

After reading about Archway Homes in the newspaper, “I was impressed with how long they have been doing this,” she said. “My dad was a long-time business owner in this area, and I like to support local businesses. I also knew that I didn’t want to work with an investor where this was their first experience.”

When it comes to buying and selling homes, husband and wife team Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer have a long and successful track record buying homes “As Is” in any condition: pretty houses needing little to no repair, houses needing everything repaired from leaking roofs to bad foundations, cluttered houses, or houses in need of cosmetic updating. They do so by providing a no-obligation offer within 24 hours, can pay cash and close within three days or on a future date of the seller’s choice, and there are no fees or commissions to pay.

Jon, a third-generation real estate investor with roots in the Kansas City community for over 40 years, said, “I’ve been buying houses, fixing them up, and selling to homeowners in the metro area for close to 20 years. We started doing this long before HGTV inspired the new investors in town.” Archway Homes has been the perfect solution for numerous homeowners all over the Kansas City area. “We even wrote the book on it. Literally! Home to Home Local EditionKansas City Metro outlines the steps homeowners can take to sell their home and our experiences helping people do just that,” Jon said.

After caring for their ill father for the past five years, followed by the burden of selling the home, there was another issue. “My dad ran his business out of his house, it was 2,400 square feet full of stuff from top to bottom, and it took us a year to clear it all out,” Wilkes said. “At the end of all of that, for Jon to come out and say, ‘I can tell that this was a well-built house at the time, and all it needs now is a little bit of love,” I don’t think that he could have been more tactful or caring.”

Archway Homes takes care of everything, from arranging the title company work to switching over the utilities. “Selling a property can be a stressful process,” Jon said. “Once we sign a contract with a seller, the whole process is in our hands.”

And if the homeowner can’t or does not want to move something with them, it can be left behind. “We don’t want our sellers to worry about hiring people to discard unwanted belongings,” Stacy said. “We will do it for them. And if the items are in good condition, we will take them to any number of local charities to whom we donate on a regular basis.”

What Archway Homes would do after the sale was important to the family as well. “The house was where I grew up as a child,” Wilkes said. “From that perspective, it was important that Jon was going to completely renovate it, not just put a Band-aid on it, and make it a livable family home again.”

According to Stacy, “We do really care about everyone we meet, and their personal situations and stories touch our hearts. That is why we say, ‘Selling your house As-Is never felt this good!’”

Anyone who wants to sell a home quickly for cash should call Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or email him at jon@archwayhomesinc.com. Or they can visit Archway Homes’ website at archwaypropertieskc.com to fill out an online form or to get a free copy of our book Home to Home Local Edition – Kansas City Metro, Kansas and Missouri, call our office.

Archway Homes

Location: 15301 W. 87th St. Parkway, Suite B35 in the ANB Bank building

Contact: Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or jon@archwayhomesinc.com

Website: archwaypropertieskc.com

