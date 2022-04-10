With Archway Homes Selling your home ‘as is’ never felt so good

At Archway Homes, we realize that upheaval in our lives may be leading us to make decisions we might not have considered previously. Archway Homes can help sellers who want or need to sell a home without going through the often drawn out and sometimes painful traditional selling process. Real estate investors Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer, owners of Archway Homes, buy homes in any condition. They have been buying and selling properties in the greater Kansas City area for over 20 years, striving to make the difficult process of selling a home as stress-free as possible. With more years of experience than the majority of home buyers, Archway is in a strong position to weather the storms and continue to help those wanting to sell properties.

“We have been buying and selling homes for over 20 years. We’ve seen some great times, we lived through the real estate crash in 2008-2010 and have come through the other side. We plan to be working with sellers during these uncertain times and after the world and economy is back on its feet again,” said Jon. “I know people are being cautious and careful and think there is no way to sell their home, but we are using smart technology and every health precaution to be able to proceed through this “new normal”.”

Sellers may have homes under contract, but due to market uncertainty or other situations aren’t able to get the property sold. The ability to sell quickly to an established and reputable company has been the perfect solution for numerous homeowners all over the Kansas City area.

Lisa B. recently sold a house in Gladstone, Missouri, to Archway. After both her parents unexpectedly passed away, she decided to move into their home and sell hers. She reached out to Archway about selling her home. “I was a little hesitant about selling to an investor at first. But after meeting Jon, I felt completely at ease. I had so much else going on with my parent’s estate, and he made the sale very simple for me. I had previously had an appraisal done on the house, so I knew what it was worth. Jon offered me a fair price and the whole process only took about ten days. I would recommend Archway one hundred percent,” Lisa said.

For many homeowners, the Bichelmeyer’s close ties to the community stood out as being very important. A third-generation real estate investor with roots in the Kansas City community for over 40 years, his extensive experience really makes a difference. “I’ve been buying houses, fixing them up, and selling to homeowners in the metro area for over 20 years,” he said. “We started doing this long before HGTV inspired the new investors in town.”

Jon said, “Not every company is as personally invested here as I am. My sellers know that I’ve been investing in our community my entire adult life and I continue to do so. I stand by my word. No one deal is more important than my name and reputation. We work hard to make sure it’s a win-win for both parties.”

To that Stacy added, “That’s why we tell people, with us, selling your house ‘As Is’ never felt this good!”

Archway Homes features a no-obligation offer process. The first step is to call the office at 913-599-5000 to schedule an appointment. Jon will then walk through the home and can provide an offer price within 24 hours. Archway Homes can pay cash and close in as fast as three days. However, some sellers need the opposite approach, needing a delayed closing several months away. They may need time to find their next home, or they are building a home and need time for it to be completed. Coordinating closing schedules in a traditional sale can be challenging. Archway Homes sets a closing date that will meet the sellers’ needs.

Anyone who wants to sell a home quickly for cash should call Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or email him at jon@archwayhomesinc.com. Or they can visit Archway Homes’ website at FastCashForKCHomes.com to fill out an online form or to get a free report on how “Sell Your Home in Three Days.”

Archway Homes

Location: 15301 W. 87th St. Parkway, Suite B35 in the ANB Bank building

Contact: Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or jon@archwayhomes.com

Website: FastCashForKCHomes.com