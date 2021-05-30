With Archway Homes, selling your home ‘as is’ never felt so good

As the temperature outside warms, spring cleaning and significant home repairs may lead to thoughts of selling your home. For those who can’t or don’t want to tackle those bigger projects required to sell, Archway Homes, owned by husband and wife team Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer, provides a convenient alternative to the traditional, lengthy home selling process. They buy houses “As Is” in any condition: houses needing little to no repair, houses needing everything repaired from leaking roofs to bad foundations, cluttered houses, or those simply in need of cosmetic updating. Archway provides a no-obligation offer within 24 hours, can pay cash and close within three days or on a future date of the seller’s choice, and there are no fees or commissions to pay.

The ability to sell quickly, in lieu of the traditional, lengthy home selling process, to an established and reputable company has been the perfect solution for numerous homeowners all over the Kansas City area.

Joyce D. recently sold her home in Wyandotte County to Archway. “I did not want to go the traditional sale route with a Realtor, having a lot of people come in. I looked online for a direct home buyer, and had thought I would go with another company, but then I met Jon,” said Joyce. “He came over soon after we talked, and it was like I had known him for years. He offered me a fair price for the house. It needed some work, more than I wanted to do. It was a pretty quick process. I actually stayed longer than originally agreed to, but Jon didn’t rush me. I really appreciated his patience and mild manner. I didn’t have any issues at all, everything went perfect. I absolutely would work with Archway again and would recommend them to a friend.”

For many homeowners, the Bichelmeyer’s close ties to the community stood out as being very important. A third-generation real estate investor with roots in the Kansas City community for over 40 years, Jon’s extensive experience really makes a difference. “I’ve been buying houses, fixing them up and selling to homeowners in the metro area for over 20 years,” he said.

Story continues

Archway has purchased homes in all sorts of situations. Sometimes the properties need extensive repairs. Archway Homes will buy the home and make the needed repairs, relieving the sellers of the hassle and expense. Sellers can even leave the unwanted contents, saving time and expense. “We are committed to working with sellers, even in difficult situations, to find a solution for all,” Stacy said.

They strive to make the difficult process of selling a home as stress-free as possible, especially in these challenging times. “We even wrote the book on it. Literally! Home to Home Local Edition – Kansas City Metro outlines the steps homeowners can take to sell their home and our experiences helping people do just that,” Jon said.

“We’ve seen some great times, we lived through the real estate crash in 2008-2010 and have come through the other side. We plan to be working with sellers during these uncertain times and after the world and economy is back on its feet again,” said Jon. “I know people are being cautious and careful and think there is no way to sell their home, but we are using smart technology and every health precaution to be able to proceed through this new normal.”

Archway Homes features a no-obligation offer process. The first step is to call the office at 913-599-5000 to schedule an appointment. Jon will then walk through the home and can provide an offer price within 24 hours. Archway Homes can pay cash and close in as fast as three days. However, some sellers need the opposite approach, needing a delayed closing several months away. They may need time to find their next home or they are building a home and need time for it to be completed. Coordinating closing schedules in a traditional sale can be challenging. Archway Homes sets a closing date that will meet the sellers’ needs.

Anyone who wants to sell a home quickly for cash should call Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or email him at jon@archwayhomesinc.com. Or they can visit Archway Homes’ website at www.archwaypropertieskc.com to fill out an online form or to get a free copy of our book Home to Home Local Edition – Kansas City Metro, Kansas and Missouri, call our office.

Archway Homes

Location: 15301 W. 87th St. Parkway, Suite B35 in the ANB Bank building.

Contact: Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or jon@archwayhomesinc.com.

Web: www.archwaypropertieskc.com