Archway Homes Buys Homes in Uncertain Times

Selling your home ‘as is’ never felt so good

Today we are in a social and economic climate like none ever experienced before. Our priorities and needs are changing day by day. At Archway Homes, we realize that the almost instant upheaval in our lives may be leading us to make decisions we might not have considered last month or even last week. Archway Homes can help sellers who want or need to sell a home without going through the often drawn out and sometimes painful traditional selling process. Real estate investors Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer, owners of Archway Homes, buy homes in any condition. They have been buying and selling properties in the greater Kansas City area for almost 25 years, striving to make the difficult process of selling a home as stress-free as possible. With more years of experience than the majority of home buyers, Archway is in a strong position to weather the storms and continue to help those wanting to sell properties.

“We have been buying and selling homes for almost 25 years. We’ve seen some great times; we lived through the real estate crash in 2008-2010 and have come through the other side. We plan to be working with sellers during these uncertain times and after the world and economy is back on its feet again,” said Jon. “I know people are being caught off guard as the real estate market is quickly shifting, due to inflation and rapidly rising interest rates during these crazy days.”

Sellers may have homes under contract, but due to escalating mortgage rates or other situations aren’t able to get the property sold. The ability to sell quickly to an established and reputable company has been the perfect solution for numerous homeowners all over the Kansas City area.

Sharon B. recently sold a house in Independence, MO to Archway. After living in her home for many years, she decided it was too big for her and needed costly repairs. Her son, a Kansas City firefighter, contacted Archway after seeing an ad. They liked the idea of working with a local company.

Story continues

“This was an emotional move for me, but Jon made it so easy. I was able to take the things I wanted for my new home and leave the rest, which was a big help for me. He was wonderful to work with, took care of all the details, and he felt like one of my kids by the time we closed. I couldn’t recommend Archway more,” Sharon said.

For many homeowners, the Bichelmeyer’s close ties to the community stood out as being very important. A third-generation real estate investor with roots in the Kansas City community for over 40 years, his extensive experience really makes a difference. “I’ve been buying houses, fixing them up and selling to homeowners in the metro area for over 20 years,” he said. “We started doing this long before HGTV inspired the new investors in town.”

Jon said, “Not every company is as personally invested here as I am. My sellers know that I’ve been investing in our community my entire adult life and I continue to do so. I stand by my word. No one deal is more important than my name and reputation. We work hard to make sure it’s a win-win for both parties.”

To that Stacy added, “That’s why we tell people, with us, selling your house ‘As Is’ never felt this good!”

Archway Homes features a no-obligation offer process. The first step is to call the office at 913-599-5000 to schedule an appointment. Jon will then walk through the home and can provide an offer price within 24 hours. Archway Homes can pay cash and close in as fast as three days. However, some sellers need the opposite approach, needing a delayed closing several months away. They may need time to find their next home, or they are building a home and need time for it to be completed. Coordinating closing schedules in a traditional sale can be challenging. Archway Homes sets a closing date that will meet the sellers’ needs.

Anyone who wants to sell a home quickly for cash should call Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or email him at jon@archwayhomesinc.com. Or they can visit Archway Homes’ website at archwaypropertieskc.com to fill out an online form or to get a free report on how “Sell Your Home in Three Days.”

Archway Homes

Location: 15301 W. 87th St. Parkway, Suite B35 in the UMB Bank building

Contact: Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or jon@archwayhomesinc.com

Website: archwaypropertieskc.com