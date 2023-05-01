Archrock's (NYSE:AROC) Dividend Will Be Increased To $0.15

The board of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.15 on the 16th of May, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This will take the annual payment to 5.8% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Archrock's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Prior to this announcement, the dividend made up 209% of earnings, and the company was generating negative free cash flows. Paying out such a large dividend compared to earnings while also not generating any free cash flow would definitely be difficult to keep up.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 178.6% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, our estimates say the payout ratio could reach 81% - on the higher side, but we wouldn't necessarily say this is unsustainable.

Archrock's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its relatively short history, the company has reduced the dividend at least once. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. The payments haven't really changed that much since 9 years ago. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Unfortunately, Archrock's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year. Paying more than double what it is paying out, and not showing a track record of being able to grow earnings, we can only see dividend cuts in the future.

Archrock's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Archrock's payments are rock solid. The payments are bit high to be considered sustainable, and the track record isn't the best. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 4 warning signs for Archrock (2 don't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

