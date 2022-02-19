National Archives: Trump took classified items to Mar-a-Lago

·3 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Classified information was found in the 15 boxes of White House records that were stored at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, the National Archives and Records Administration said Friday in a letter that confirmed the matter has been sent to the Justice Department.

The letter from the agency follows numerous reports around Trump's handling of sensitive and even classified information during his time as president and after he left the White House. The revelation could also interest federal investigators responsible for policing the handling of government secrets, though the Justice Department and FBI have not indicated they will pursue.

Federal law bars the removal of classified documents to unauthorized locations, though it is possible that Trump could try to argue that, as president, he was the ultimate declassification authority.

No matter the legal risk, it exposes him to charges of hypocrisy given his relentless attacks during the 2016 presidential campaign on Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton for her use of a private email server as secretary of state. The FBI investigated but ultimately did not recommend charges.

Trump recently denied reports about his administration's tenuous relationship with the National Archives and his lawyers said that “they are continuing to search for additional presidential records that belong to the National Archives.”

In a statement Friday night, Trump said, “The National Archives did not ‘find’ anything, they were given, upon request, Presidential Records in an ordinary and routine process.”

“If this was anyone but ‘Trump,’ there would be no story here,” he said.

The letter from the archivists in response to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, which is investigating, also details how certain social media records were not captured and preserved by the Trump administration. And it also says that the agency learned that White House staff frequently conducted official business using unofficial messaging accounts and personal phones.

Those staff did not copy or forward their official messaging counts, as required by the Presidential Records Act. The letter also goes on to reveal that after Trump left the White House, the National Archives learned that additional paper records that had been torn up by the former president had been transferred to the agency.

“Although White House staff during the Trump Administration recovered and taped together some of the torn-up records, a number of other torn-up records that were transferred had not been reconstructed by the White House,” the letter continued.

Lawmakers are also seeking information about the contents of the boxes recovered from Mar-a-Lago but the agency cited the records act as holding them back from divulging.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., the chairwoman of the Oversight Committee, said in a statement Friday that “these new revelations deepen my concern about former President Trump's flagrant disregard for federal records law and the potential impact on our historical record.”

She added, “I am committed to uncovering the full depth of the Presidential Records Act violations by former President Trump and his top advisors and using those findings to advance critical reforms and prevent future abuses.”

The Washington Post first reported that the archivist asked the Justice Department to investigate the discovery of 15 boxes of White House records recovered from Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, and that the former president had a habit in office of tearing up records both “sensitive and mundane.”

House investigators will be looking to see if Trump's actions, both during his presidency and after, violated the Presidential Records Act, which was enacted in 1978 after former President Richard Nixon wanted to destroy documents related to the Watergate scandal.

The law mandates that presidential records are the property of the U.S. government, rather than belonging to the president himself. A statute, punishable by up to three years in prison, makes it a crime to conceal or intentionally destroy government records.

___

Associated Press writer Eric Tucker contributed to this report.

Farnoush Amiri, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • The Best Netflix Original Series

    From historical dramas and true crime thrillers to rib-splitting comedies and cooking shows that will make your mouth water, these Netflix original series will bring everything you need to make your next binge watching session truly spectacular. The glut of excellent television available these days is almost intimidating, and with streaming services like Netflix jumping into the ring with their own all-new content, there are more options than ever. From historical dramas and true crime thrillers to rib-splitting comedies and cooking shows that will make your mouth water, these Netflix original series provide everything you need to make your next binge watching session truly spectacular.

  • Coronavirus: Doctor details 'three questions' to ask about any new variant

    Dr. Taison Bell, Assistant Professor of Medicine in the divisions of Infectious Disease and Pulmonary/Critical Care Medicine at the University of Virginia, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss vaccine efficacy on Omicron, how the U.S. has not reached an endemic, future waves and subvariants, and COVID relief funding from the White House.

  • Trump took records with him to Mar-a-Lago that contained classified information, National Archives says

    Upon leaving office, Trump took 15 boxes of White House materials and documents to his Florida residence.

  • 24 Guest Bathroom Ideas That'll Give Your Visitors a Warm Welcome

    Your guest bathroom is one of the first places your visitors will see — and use often. If you're looking to transform your space into something that visitors will love, check out these beautiful guest bathroom ideas. Whether you're hosting an event in your home or having family and friends over for the holidays, your guest bathroom is one of the first places they'll see and use often throughout their stay.

  • Olympics Live: Final Alpine team event delayed due to wind

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ The last Alpine skiing race of the Beijing Olympics is being delayed because of strong wind. The start of the team event has been pushed back an hour to 11 a.m. local time on Saturday -- which is when it originally was scheduled to begin before a forecast of windy conditions prompted organizers to try to get going at 10 a.m. Gusts of about 25 mph (40 kph) are kicking up snow near the bottom of the race course known as “Ice River” at t

  • Ex-U.S. Attorney was wrong to bash critic of Barr's election memo -report

    A Trump-era U.S. Attorney engaged in "unbecoming" conduct when he publicly bashed a federal prosecutor for signing a letter that was critical of then-Attorney General Bill Barr's order to pursue investigations into voting irregularities in the 2020 presidential election, a new report has found. Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz said on Thursday that the ex-U.S. Attorney made inappropriate comments about one of the prosecutors in his office during a press conference. The press conference came after Barr penned a controversial memo ordering U.S. Attorneys offices to pursue "substantial" allegations of voting irregularities.

  • Family says fatal Houston police shooting was preventable

    The family of a 27-year-old man who was shot and killed by Houston police as they attempted to serve him with an arrest warrant says the officers never identified themselves before they opened fire. An attorney for Charion Lockett’s family said Friday that newly released police body camera footage of the Feb. 7 shooting supports their belief that Lockett feared for his life in the moments before he was killed. “Why did they show up with guns out to his home without announcing themselves as police officers?” said Taft Foley, one of the attorneys.

  • Bernie Sanders takes thinly-veiled swipe at Manchin for siding with the GOP and opposing child tax credit checks

    "50 Republicans and 1 corporate Democrat allowed the $300 a month Child Tax Credit to expire," Sanders tweeted, calling it "morally obscene."

  • You Have to Watch This Incredible Livestream of Planes Trying to Land at London's Heathrow Airport

    Big Jet TV is an unstoppably British: quaint, lyrical, and full of detached amusement.

  • Allegedly Intoxicated Woman on Motorized Suitcase Leads Police Chase Through Orlando Airport

    An allegedly intoxicated woman riding a motorized suitcase led a police chase through Florida’s Orlando International Airport, newly released footage shows.Bodycam footage taken by Officer Andrew Mamone in April 2021 shows a woman, identified by local news reports as Chelsea Alston, being turned away from her Southwest flight and appearing belligerent as she departs the gate on her motorized luggage.Mamone, riding a bicycle, catches up to Alston in a tram section of the airport.“I just need you to get on the other side of TSA,” Mamone tells Alston. “Follow me, and we’ll roll out together.”Alston appears to spit at Mamone, the video shows. Mamone and another officer then arrest Alston and escort her out of the airport.According to court records, Alston was accused of battery on a police officer. She was later reportedly released from the Orange County jail on a $13,500 bond. Credit: Orlando Police Department via Storyful

  • This Livestream of Planes Trying to Land at London's Heathrow Airport in Gale-Force Winds Is a Phenomenon

    Big Jet TV is an unstoppably British: quaint, lyrical, and full of detached amusement.

  • Trump took classified material from White House to Florida, National Archives says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former President Donald Trump took classified information to his Florida home after leaving the White House, the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration said in a letter to Congress on Friday about the 15 boxes of documents it recently recovered. The Archives said it had informed the Department of Justice, which would handle any investigation. "NARA has identified items marked as classified national security information within the boxes," David Ferriero, the archivist of the United States, said in a letter to Democratic U.S. Representative Carolyn Maloney, chair of the House of Representatives oversight committee.

  • Vitalik Buterin Calls Canada's Use of Banks to Stifle Protestors 'Dangerous'

    Decentralized systems are not about lawlessness but rather a return to law, the Ethereum founder says in an interview at the sidelines of ETHDenver.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Reveals Family Member Trump's Most Likely To Sell Out First

    The former president was ordered by a judge to testify in a civil investigation.

  • Images show military activity in Belarus, Crimea and western Russia - satellite firm

    U.S.-based Maxar Technologies, which has been tracking the buildup of Russian forces for weeks, said the images show recent helicopter deployments, consisting of both troop transport and ground attack helicopters, at multiple locations close to the border. U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine, and that he was spreading false information to try to build a pretext for a military strike that could happen in days.

  • Hate-Crime Defense for Arbery Killers Comes Down to One Total Stranger

    Stephen B. MortonTo prove the three white men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery were not motivated by racism, their defense teams called a collective total of one witness: a random neighbor who did not know the trio.Lindy Cofer, a 48-year-old resident of Satilla Shores—the Georgia neighborhood where the 25-year-old Black man was chased and shot to death in 2020—was called on behalf of Greg McMichael. Along with his son Travis (who fired the fatal shots) and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan (who j

  • UPDATE 2-U.S. announces Abrams tanks for Poland as Russia threat mounts

    U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on Friday the planned sale of 250 Abrams tanks to Poland, as Washington moves to strengthen the defences of a key eastern European ally amid a mounting threat of war between neighboring Ukraine and Russia. Austin was speaking during a trip to Warsaw, where Polish leaders have been alarmed by the deployment of thousands of Russian forces in neighbouring Belarus, part of a huge Russian buildup around Ukraine that NATO says positions Moscow for an invasion.

  • National Archives: Donald Trump removed classified documents from the White House

    National Archives "has identified items marked as classified national security information within the boxes" that Donald Trump stored at Mar-a-Lago.

  • Infamous Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan released from jail and immediately resumes sharing conspiracy theories

    Trump supporter’s prolific social media presence have made her one of 6 January’s most recognisable names

  • Phil Mickelson is willing to overlook Saudi crimes, abuses to ‘reshape’ PGA Tour

    The Saudi Arabians, Phil Mickelson said in a new book, are “scary motherf***ers” to get involved with.