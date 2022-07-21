From the archives: Phil Petty is the one player South Carolina cannot replace

———This column originally published in The State on Dec. 31, 2000 — ahead of the first of two South Carolina victories over Ohio State in the Outback Bowl, and toward the end of what would be an 8-4 finish for the Gamecocks. Former South Carolina QB Phil Petty died Thursday at the age of 43.———

Phil Petty represents my idea of the beauty of college athletics. All the reasons to play the games come wrapped up in this 6-foot-3, 205-pound package that makes up South Carolina’s starting quarterback.

An innocent pawn caught in the turmoil of a team schism, he came back to lead. Challenged by his coach, he persevered. Criticized by fans, he turned catcalls of derision into an avalanche of cheers.

Prepare one of those plus-minus charts that place assets in one column and liabilities in the other, and the negative side of the equation grows faster than the positive.

Flashy runs? No, Skip Holtz, the Gamecocks’ offensive coordinator said, “that’s not his strength.” The football streaking like a laser beam to the receiver on a 30-yard out pattern? No, Holtz said. “You turn and say, ‘Did Phil throw that ball?’ No.” A guy who delivers the quick knockout punch? Well, no. “You watch the first series in a game,” Holtz said, “and you don’t come away and say, ‘Wow, he can throw!’ or ‘Did you see that run?’ “

About now, questions scream for answers. How can Petty be the starter on a 7-4 team that plays Ohio State in the Outback Bowl on Monday? How can he overcame his lack of arm strength? How can he ...?

“Phil Petty is smart, accurate and consistent,” Holtz said.

And listen to Carolina wide receiver Jermale Kelly: “I wouldn’t trade him for the world.”

Irreplaceable cog

The suggestion that Petty is the Gamecocks’ MVP raises eyebrows in some quarters. Surely, Derek Watson, suspended for the bowl game, is more talented, isn’t he? What about defensive stalwarts Cleveland Pinkney or Kalimba Edwards or some of the ball hawks who patrol the secondary? Right now, with the coaching staff holding two promising freshmen out of competition to give them time to gain maturity and experience, Petty is the irreplaceable cog.

“Do we have other options? Yes,” Holtz said and ticked off possibilities. “But today, in a one-game season, Phil is the guy we would not want to lose.”

That is a long way from 1998, Petty’s freshman season in which former coach Brad Scott gave him playing time with senior Anthony Wright. The decision split the team into factions. Both quarterbacks suffered, fans hooted and the Gamecocks lost their final 10 games.

Carolina fired Scott and brought in Lou Holtz to take over the program. Skip Holtz became his dad’s offensive coordinator and today uses the word “awkward” to describe what he has been told of the Wright-Petty situation.

With Wright gone, Petty earned the starting job in 1999, but injuries clouded his season, and Lou Holtz questioned his durability. Losses mounted, and the quarterback absorbed the brunt of the criticism, sometimes in games in which he did not play.

Today, with the 0-11 record and a 21-game losing streak only a bad memory and a more experienced and capable offensive line providing opportunities, Petty utilizes his strengths and the Gamecocks have prospered.

Student of the game

Carolina’s spread offense takes advantage of Petty’s strengths, and the progress comes from the best of ways — through hard work.

“He doesn’t have unbelievable arm strength, but as I told him in the very beginning, neither did Joe Montana,” Skip Holtz said. “But Joe Montana found ways to win. He was extremely smart and knew where he was going with the football. He read defenses. Phil Petty has done a tremendous job in those areas, especially working on things before the snap.”

Although defenses try to disguise their intentions, Petty reads the coverages and, Holtz said: “Before the ball is snapped, he has a pretty good idea of where he is going with the football predicated on coverages and roles and personnel matchups. He is the distributor of the football, and he does that every well.”

The Gamecocks spread their offense to help the running game, but Petty can win through the air, if necessary. For example, he punished Mississippi State’s touted defense for 305 air yards — a number lost in the wake of Erik Kimrey’s heroics after Petty suffered a sprained ankle.

Petty is a student of the game, watching hours of videotape with Holtz and asking questions.

“We will talk game plans he always is learning,” the offensive coordinator said. “He wants to know, ‘What are you thinking here?, Why are you looking to do this?, Tell me about that.’ “

Coaches and teammates appreciate advancements, and his leadership always figures into any conversation.

“He’s going to carry the team,” Kelly said. “He is more confident in himself that he will get the job done, and that spreads throughout the team. He focuses on getting better every day, and I have so much respect for him.”

“You can have guys 6-4 who can throw the ball through that wall and run the 40 in 4.2 (seconds), and that doesn’t make them great quarterbacks if they don’t know where they are going with the ball,” Skip Holtz said. “Sit down and watch all 11 games and you realize, ‘You know, Phil Petty is pretty productive.’ He made a lot of good plays this season.”

Challenged, he prospered. Criticized, he responded. He is Phil Petty, the beauty of college athletics.