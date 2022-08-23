From the Archives: Patrick Kelly – An American in Paris

Leslie George
·10 min read

Editor’s Note: Throughout this week WWD is looking back through the Fairchild Archive at some of the designers it has interviewed and profiled through the years, accompanied by photos of their collections. On Tuesday, the series features two: This Jan.15, 1988, interview with Patrick Kelly in Paris and an Oct. 16, 1968, interview with Giorgio di Sant’Angelo in New York. (An explanation: The article has been reproduced using WWD’s style at the time, which leaned heavily toward all-capital letters, ellipses and bold-faced type.)

 

More from WWD

PARIS — When Patrick Kelly sold the worldwide rights to his women’s ready-to-wear to Warnaco June 30, he took what he calls a vacation. The “vacation consisted of putting together a 65-piece couture collection and showing it in a whirlwind three weeks.

“They had to stop me,” Kelly says. “I couldn’t stop myself if I tried.” Even with the security of high-powered finance behind him, Kelly — who keeps a bed under his studio drawing table — works at the fevered pitch of someone who still pays the bills.

His playful, sexy rtw has received rave reviews from American customers ever since Bergdorf Goodman featured the cutout cotton knit tube dresses from his first collection in its Fifth Avenue windows two years ago.

The dresses instantly pegged him a fun designer. They were lighthearted and — for French apparel — not expensive. It’s a niche he’s trying to expand. “I know I’m known for giggly dresses,” he says, standing amid construction in his new showroom, “but I make everything.”

Today, Kelly is at a juncture many American buyers are watching closely. Warnaco has been able to smooth out manufacturing problems and has helped clear up sizing problems he’s had in the United States and Kelly has been able to broaden his range. The result is more sophisticated, diversified Patrick Kelly collection, but buyers are worried he may be losing sight of his customer and that the line is getting too expensive.

“Warnaco seems to be pushing him into better apparel,” says Sydney Bachman, vice president and fashion director at Bergdorf’s, New York. She says his spring-summer ’88 collection was high quality and “the best he’s ever done, but prices were as much as twice his usual range. “As good as it is,” she adds, “it’s not ready to go next to Ungaro and Valentino. It’s much more sophisticated, but also expensive for his very young customer.”

“Patrick Kelly is great because he doesn’t take himself, or fashion, too seriously,” says another retailer. “His future depends on how successful he is at continuing to be who he is.”

Since he started his business with partner Bjorn Amelan in 1985, sales of Kelly’s rtw have been meteoric — doubling each season, according to the designer. Yet the firm has never quite made it out of the red and was supported by Kelly’s freelance work with such firms as Benetton and Victoire, which is a better-price French rtw manufacturer. Mary Ann Wheaton, president of
Warnaco’s Patrick Kelly operations based in the corporation’s New York office, believes it will be profitable very quickly.

Linda Wachner, president and chief executive officer at Warnaco, expects Kelly’s worldwide wholesale volume will reach $8 million to $10 million in its first full year backed by Warnaco, up from $900,000 when Kelly financed the line himself. In the U.S., Kelly will ship $250,000 worth of merchandise this season.

“I’m thrilled with the U.S. volume,” says Wachner. “We didn’t start this to look for big dollars.”

For Warnaco, which manufactures Chaps by Ralph Lauren, White Stag, Olga, Warners and Valentino lingerie, Kelly is “enormously marketable,” Wheaton says. (Warnaco’s total sales for the
nine months ended Oct. 3 came to $432,217,000.)

“What is fantastic about a designer like Patrick,” Wheaton continues, “is that he has a tremendous feel for what is very new and refreshing but at the same time very, very marketable.”

As for prices, she notes that the Lycra spandex knit dresses for which the designer is known are not higher and his new sportswear is still less expensive than other European designers.

“One of his suits, at $700 retail, is less expensive than some French designers’ jackets,” she says. Kelly’s average prices range from $400 to $600 retail, she says, adding that this does not include some of the most expensive items — for example, a handsewn button evening dress that sells for $1,800 — or the least expensive, a $36 T-shirt dress.

Nevertheless, many buyers look to Kelly for dresses. At Saks Fifth Avenue, his higher-end evening dresses have done well on the designer floor. “We don’t buy sportswear from Patrick Kelly,” says Ellin Saltzman, senior vice president for fashion direction.

Notes Wheaton: “There is no way Patrick will depart from those dresses. That’s what he’s all about. They’re Patrick, they’re fun.”

Indeed, Kelly says he just wants to have fun. Keenly aware of his image (“a Black American in Paris sells,” he muses), he has been uncannily successful at attracting attention. He jokes with retailers as he personally sells the collection and regularly invites fashion editors to have coffee with him.

His couture show, which he calls a “wink at couture,” was originally supposed to be a press party to celebrate the opening of the designer’s first boutique, according to Wheaton.
“He was just going to do a few outfits, but it evolved into a collection,” she says.

Kelly has called himself a “country hillbilly” but despite the extra-large overalls he always wears and the down-home talk, he’s an astute marketer. He says he has no head for numbers — “can’t remember” his age, his company’s volume or how many brothers and sisters he has — but he can reel off with ease the fashion magazine spreads or covers that have featured him. And his
ideas “come a mile a minute,” he says.

Widely copied for the buttons and bows that adorned the outfits and accessories in his first collection (even in the venerable haute couture), Kelly lets whimsy reign in his studio. His recent collection included straw hats with watermelon slice brims and chandelier earrings.

Lynn Manulis, president of Martha, Inc., found his couture show — including an orange and black houndstooth suit and orange-dyed lynx hat — so innocent and refreshing that she flew the collection to New York to sell in her boutique in September. The weekend stint drew a younger customer, Manulis says, and sales of about $80,000. The wedding dress was sold three times.

For Kelly, who used to hang around outside looking into the store through the windows, selling in Martha’s was a “dream come true.”

Kelly grew up in Vicksburg, Miss., and became enamored of fashion at age 6 when he saw his first fashion magazine. “I knew what a Sears catalog was,” he says, “but this was something different.”

He attended Jackson State University where he studied art history for a couple of years before moving to Atlanta in the mid-Seventies. There he worked for a tailor while selling the clothes he made in the back room of a store.

At the urging of a friend, he moved to New York and attended Parsons School of Design for a year. Kelly eventually left for Paris, using a one-way ticket that was anonymously donated. He landed there in 1979, without a franc, and went out at night with former model Toukie Smith and friends.

By day he had a few enterprises going, including catering fried chicken and selling his clothes on the sidewalks of Boulevard St. Germain. He also made snug, slinky dresses for friends — many of them mannequins — who slipped their orders and money under his door. It was this exposure that launched him. An editor of a fashion magazine visited him based on what she’d seen on the models and did a six-page spread. He and Amelan, a former photographers’ agent, quickly set up shop.

Kelly likes to count Bette Davis and Grace Jones among his customers but says he still makes clothes for the young woman with a fashion addiction she can’t afford. “I started out making fashion fun and affordable and I still want to,” he says.

“Patrick was the first to break the equation between expensive and designer,” Amelan says. A cotton pique suit with embroidered bows from his most recent collection, for example, sells for $450, but the same suit is also available without the bows for $300, and a kit of attachable bows is sold separately for $45.

“I also did some funny T-shirt dresses with buttons printed on them that sell for $36 at retail,” he says. Yet he says his prices have created a dilemma in stores that departmentalize by price. He wants to be on designer floors. “I don’t want to be in junior zoom departments,” the designer says. And, according to Wheaton, Kelly’s sales are strongest on designer floors.

“There is no question sales are best in designer departments,” she says. “The dedicated designer customer doesn’t shop seasonally, the way her mother did. She is constantly in that department looking for new merchandise.”

On a recent tour of stores, she adds, “I observed people wandering through designer departments to get ideas. They want something fashion forward and sexy but can’t necessarily afford it, then they trip over something with a French label they can afford; therefore we sell.”

Kelly says Warnaco gives him credibility. “I wasn’t happy with the way it was going,” he notes, referring to problems on every level with Ghinea, the Italian company that previously manufactured the line. Since Warnaco took over, the line is made by the French firm Chofflet, based in Moulin.

In February, Warnaco will launch an ad campaign in the U.S. but will spend most of the promotions budget on informal modeling and trunk shows in targeted stores,
Wheaton says.

She predicts that in three years the U.S. will comprise 75 percent of Kelly’s business: “It’s normal that the major growth would come from the U.S.”

She notes, “Patrick’s prices are affordable, the fashion is forward but comfortable, and we will deliver six times a year to keep new merchandise in the stores at all times.
Growth will come quite naturally.”

Kelly has been approached by manufacturers, from patternmakers to jewelry houses, for licensing, according to Wheaton, but the company isn’t close to signing any new deals.
“For this first year our primary concern is to get the collection produced properly, shipped properly, delivered well and sold through.” Kelly already does a fur license for Copenhagen-based A.C. Bang.

Meanwhile, Kelly is leaving the marketing to others, and when he’s not designing his own line, he typically has several other projects about which he’s equally enthusiastic.

He still freelances for other companies and would like to arrange to work for his favorite designer, Madame Gres (“I’d pass pins to her, he says). He’s also putting together a cookbook — his own recipes and those from his mother and grandmother — and is planning to open a doll shop (he has a collection of more than 5,000 Black dolls).

Kelly plans to continue to make made-to-order clothes but will work outside the structure imposed by the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture. His next collection, to be shown in January, will be composed of only 13 outfits, “everything a woman needs for her summer wardrobe,” he says.

He admits his show in July ruffled feathers at the Chambre. “They thought I was making fun or spoofing couture. But I wasn’t,” he says. “I was just having fun.”

ARCHIVE RESEARCH BY TONYA BLAZIO-LICORISH

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Canada not counting out underdog Czechs in world juniors semifinals

    EDMONTON — Nathan Gaucher has been having a pretty special summer. In early July, the 18-year-old from Chambly, Que., heard his name called 22nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the NHL entry draft. Now, he's working on making another dream come true as he and Team Canada battle for gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. "It's been a lot of focus on hockey," he said. "Sometimes in the summer you want to take your mind off. But I can't complain one bit about this summer. It was

  • Islanders sign defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov

    EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders have signed defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov to three-year contracts. The Islanders also announced Monday the signing of forward Kieffer Bellows to a one-year deal. All three were restricted free agents. Contract terms were not immediately available. Dobson led Islanders' defencemen in goals (13), assists (38) and points (51) last season during his third NHL campaign. The 22-year-old, who was a first-round pick in 2018, also led the tea

  • Nazem Kadri signs 7-year deal with Flames

    Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • World juniors: Canada coasts into gold medal game with another dominant win

    Czechia showed glimpses but ran out of gas a day after upsetting the heavily favoured United States in the quarterfinals.

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • Lassiter scores decisive goal, Inter Miami beats Toronto 2-1

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Ariel Lassiter scored a crucial goal in Inter Miami’s 2-1 victory over Toronto on Saturday. Lassiter’s goal came in the 44th minute to put Miami (10-10-6) on top 2-1. Damion Onandi Lowe assisted the goal. Miami also got one goal from Jean Mota. Toronto’s (8-13-6) goal was scored by Lorenzo Insigne. Toronto outshot Miami 16-8. Both teams had four shots on goal. Drake Callender saved three of the four shots he faced for Miami. Alex Bono saved two of the four shots he f

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Elks running back James Wilder Jr. says his CFL season is over due to injury

    EDMONTON — Running back James Wilder Jr. of the Edmonton Elks says his 2022 CFL season is over. Wilder Jr. wrote on his Instagram account that he's been told his '22 campaign is done and the only way he can resume playing is to undergo surgery. "I was told by docs that my season is over and the only way I can ever play again is getting neck/spine surgery," Wilder Jr. wrote. "I've been so numb I don't even know how to process this to even know what I want do do. "This isn't a retirement speech by

  • Negotiations with the Canadian men's soccer team could go on beyond the World Cup

    The countdown to the World Cup in Qatar is ticking. And at the same time, pressure is building on Canada Soccer to seal a compensation deal with the men's national team. There is plenty on the negotiating table, given the increased attention and higher stakes that come with making the men's soccer showcase for the first time in 36 years — with a home World Cup to follow in 2026. But some part of the negotiations could go beyond the November start of the tournament, says Toronto FC midfielder Mar

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • CF Montreal cranks up offence to roll Revolution 4-0

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal all but secured a playoff berth following a dominant 4-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday at Stade Saputo. Montreal (14-8-4) now enjoys a seven-game unbeaten run, posting five wins and two draws in that period. “We wanted to come out strong and have a good game and that’s crucial if you want to be a dangerous team and host a playoff game,” said midfielder Samuel Piette. “You have to send a message to other teams and say, 'If you come here, it's not going