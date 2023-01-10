Archives: LP’s mother says she did not mean to plead guilty in 2012 child abuse case

Judy L. Thomas, Laura Bauer
·9 min read
Jill Toyoshiba/jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

This story was originally published Feb. 9, 2014.

As she awaits sentencing, Jacole Prince has written a lengthy letter to The Kansas City Star stating that she never intended to plead guilty to abusing her malnourished daughter.

Prince insists in the 42-page letter that she is not a monster who kept the little girl known only as LP locked in a closet. She describes herself as a loving mother dedicated to protecting her children.

“I did not admit out my own mouth to the crime,” Prince wrote in the letter mailed after a Jackson County judge accepted her guilty pleas — two of them Alford pleas, meaning she acknowledged prosecutors had enough evidence to convict her — on felony charges of assault, child abuse and child endangerment. “I was suppose to had been pleading guilty for not seeking medical treatment. … There is no real hard evidence to charge me 20 years, 10 years, 5 years or even two years.”

Judge John Torrence is to sentence Prince on April 25. In the deal entered Jan. 7, prosecutors agreed to cap the prison time at 20 years. Prince, 30, could have faced life in prison for the assault charge alone.

The letter is the first time Prince has commented to anyone other than her attorneys, close family and friends on the charges she faced, her relationship with the oldest of her three daughters or the life the family led inside an apartment at Theron B. Watkins Homes. The mother has been behind bars since June 22, 2012, the day a state social worker and police officer found the emaciated 10-year-old - weighing 32 pounds - amid her waste.

The girl told authorities her mom would often lock her in the closet for days at a time and she would be forced to eat, sleep and sometimes urinate or defecate inside. LP said she didn’t have birthday parties like her sisters and wasn’t allowed to go to school or play outside. She wasn’t always allowed to eat with the family. She said her mom often fed her behind the couch, where a bowl was found.

LP’s rescue shocked the community and prompted hundreds of people to send letters and cards, donations and toys. It spurred others to demand change in a state system that first tried to help LP in 2006, only to send her back to her mother a year later with no safety net in place. Soon after, she vanished from her kindergarten class and didn’t return to school for five years.

Prince’s public defender, Curtis Winegarner, has declined to comment, saying he does not try cases in the media.

He did so again when contacted about Prince’s letter to the newspaper. In her letter, Prince sharply criticized her defense, saying Winegarner “is not doing everything he can for me.”

“Due to my ethical obligation as her attorney, I must keep all matters related to her case confidential,” Winegarner told The Star, “and I can’t publicly comment on that except in court.”

Early signs indicated that Prince may not have been fully on board with - or was confused by - the plea agreement.

When LP’s mother first stood shackled in front of Torrence at last month’s hearing, the judge asked whether she wanted to plead guilty. She shook her head and said no.

“Apparently, we don’t have a meeting of the minds,” Torrence said before calling a brief recess so Prince could speak with Winegarner. When they returned, the judge again asked Prince whether she wanted him to accept her guilty pleas.

This time, she said yes. But now she says that’s not what she wanted to say.

At the hearing, Torrence asked her whether someone had threatened or coerced her into making that plea.

“I told him no ... I wanted to tell him yes,” she wrote to the newspaper. “But the person that was threatening was the person standing next to me. And that person was my own public defender Mr. Curtis Winegarner.”

Yet when Torrence asked her at the hearing whether her attorney had done a good job representing her, she said yes.

Later that day, Prince apparently watched the TV coverage from jail.

“They reported on the news ... that I admitted to the crime which I did not,” she wrote. “They did that because they knew they didn’t have any evidence. They thought I was slow or something. They wanted me to take that deal so it would look like I had admitted to the crime. They are not right.”

Prince denied punching her daughter, starving her or intentionally hurting her. She denied that LP was forced to urinate and defecate in the closet and said she tried to feed her daughter but the girl couldn’t eat a lot at one time.

Now some worry that Prince’s letter could derail the plea agreement and prolong the case.

The prosecutor’s office declined to comment when asked about Prince’s letter and whether it could have an impact on the plea deal.

As for Prince, she wants those involved in her case to listen to her.

“I really don’t have to many people fighting for me on the outside,” she wrote. “So I will do my best to do what I can from the inside.”

Prince also wrote that she had sent an 18-page letter to the court last fall detailing some of her concerns, including how Winegarner wasn’t doing all he could for her. Her case file does not include that letter, and court officials wouldn’t say whether a letter was received.

The letter Prince wrote to The Star, pleading her case against the system, raises many questions, said Sean O’Brien, a veteran defense attorney and University of Missouri-Kansas City law professor.

Among them: What was her mental state and did she understand the seriousness of what prosecutors say she did to her daughter?

“Reading this letter, I feel sorry for her,” said O’Brien, who reviewed the letter for the newspaper. “And there’s not much question in my mind that this is a very impaired woman mentally.”

Initially, Prince complains how attorneys didn’t bring her any street clothes to wear to the January hearing and how at one point, when she didn’t want to take the plea, she said her public defender appeared to be “in ambush waiting to attack.”

She then goes on to say LP was responsible for some of her problems and questions why no one has “asked what my child had done and how come they or somebody can’t or has not asked my child what did she do that caused her sickness.”

Toward the end of the letter, Prince talks about her “adorable girls,” quotes from the Bible and thanks neighbors, family members, rapper Tech N9ne, singer-songwriter Alicia Keys and actor Tyler Perry and his character Madea.

Her words were more disjointed and made less sense as the letter went on, O’Brien said.

Winegarner told the judge last month that he and Prince had discussed using mental illness as a defense but decided that her condition did not rise to that level. He added, however, that it still could be a factor at her sentencing.

In her letter, Prince brought up a time when she and Winegarner spoke about her daughter’s failing heart. After the girl was rescued, her health deteriorated and she was in need of a transplant - which she eventually received last spring.

Prince wrote that she “asked Mr. Curt if my heart matches hers could she have mine?”

“He gave me a look as if I was crazy. He said he would look into it but I probably would need to get (evaluated) to see if I’m in the right state of mind.”

O’Brien hopes that happens now, if it hasn’t already.

“There should be a detailed inquiry, and I think the public defender should be involved,” O’Brien said. “I hope the prosecutors understand that there are issues here and maybe they should put this case on hold while they look at these issues. ... A letter like this is the type of thing that should say, ‘Let’s take another look.’ “

In other parts of her letter, Prince describes a home situation that was often unmanageable for a single mom. She said she was under constant stress, with no one to talk to.

“I was alone and struggling, trying to keep myself, my children and everything else together, but I felt like I couldn’t any more. I was giving up,” she wrote. “I didn’t know what else to do. My girls were all I had and I live for them every day.”

Prince’s former boyfriend Marcus Benson pleaded guilty to child endangerment shortly after authorities found LP. Benson, who is the father of Prince’s two younger children, not LP, initially was sentenced to five years of probation.

As part of his plea agreement, Benson said he would serve a seven-year prison sentence if he violated the terms of his probation, which prohibited him from having contact with children younger than 17. Last fall, his probation was revoked after he allegedly spent time with a friend’s children, and he was sent to prison.

When Prince wrote lovingly about her children, she would say “my daughters” or “my girls.” But when she described struggles or problems, they were directly about LP.

“... If we went over to somebodies house or just somewhere out in public she would clown,” Prince wrote about an earlier time several years ago. “She had her clown suit on everyday when she was going to school. This was a tough situation. I was going up to her school just about every day.”

She doesn’t say anything about taking LP out of school in kindergarten, keeping her home for the next five years and not allowing her outside to play like her sisters, as the girl told authorities. Prince also said LP was smart and had plenty of educational toys and picture and coloring books.

“LP was doing just fine at home the whole 5 or really 4 yrs. that LP was at home with me. She didn’t die or need a heart but when she went to the hospital all of a sudden she does. Not saying that there wasn’t anything wrong with LP’s heart. But they are trying to put the blame on me. No, No, No!”

Prince said she loves her girls and misses them every day.

“Not a moment that goes by that I don’t think about them and all the good times we had. I wish I could hug and kiss them. See them, write and talk to them and tell them I love them, I will be there to get them in a minute.

“I never meant for any of this to happen.”

Latest Stories

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Djokovic beats Shapovalov; advances to face Medvedev in Adelaide semis

    ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida

  • Calgary Flames finish the job against New York Islanders in 4-1 win

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames didn't let another game against the New York Islanders get away from them. Leading 3-1 after two periods, which the Flames also did in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders at USB Arena on Nov. 7, Nazem Kadri's audacious shot for an improbable goal salted away a 4-1 victory Friday night at the Saddledome. "I think we've grown. We're learning the importance of managing games," Flames forward Blake Coleman said. Coleman, Milan Lucic and Nikita Zadorov also scored for th

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Damar Hamlin asked who won Bills-Bengals when he woke up

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac arrest three days ago — and his first question was, “Did we win?” his doctors said Thursday. “The answer is yes, Damar, you won. You’ve won the game of life." Dr. Timothy Pritts told reporters in a conference call from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where Hamlin was rushed after collapsing and being resusc

  • Kaillie Humphries of US keeps monobob series lead in Germany

    WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. remained in the World Cup monobob season points lead Saturday, after finishing second to Germany's Laura Nolte in the first race of 2023. Nolte got her second consecutive win, both times with Humphries finishing second. Humphries is the only woman who has medalled in all four monobob races this season, and she has an 845-810 lead over Nolte in the season standings. Nolte trailed by 50 points entering Saturday. She finished two runs in 1 mi

  • Steelers still eyeing playoffs as Browns visit in finale

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — When November began, the Pittsburgh Steelers were lifeless and listless at 2-6, searching for a chance to get back to “respectability,” as longtime coach Mike Tomlin put it. The Steelers did more than that over the following two months. They've entered the final week of what once appeared to be a lost season with an outside chance at making the playoffs. The only people not stunned by a second-half surge that seemed unlikely at Halloween might be the guys in black and gold who

  • Fiala has hat trick as Kings beat Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Newly named All-Star Kevin Fiala scored three goals to help the Los Angeles Kings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 Saturday night and edge closer to their Pacific Division rivals. Second-place Los Angeles has 52 points, just four behind the Knights, who have a game in hand. The Kings have won two of the three meetings, with one game between the teams left April 6 in L.A. Los Angeles also ended the Knights' four-game home winning streak and three-game overall win streak. Fiala h

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Banchero, Franz Wagner lead Magic past undermanned Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 24 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Saturday night as the defending NBA champions dropped consecutive home games for the first time this season. The Magic won on the Warriors' home floor for the first time in more than 10 years. Anthony Lamb scored a career-high 26 points off the bench for Golen State, 14 of those in the opening quarter with four 3s. Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points and

  • Stampeders' Sindani suspended two games for performance-enhancing drug violation

    Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Richie Sindani was suspended two games by the CFL on Friday for testing positive for banned substances. The 27-year-old from Regina tested positive for Methandienone and Stanozolol, the league said in a statement. "We were very disappointed when informed of Richie’s violation," the Stampeders said in a statement. "The team trusts he will learn from his mistake and avoid another occurrence. "This incident once again proves players need to be fully cognizant about

  • Dobbs 'proud of effort' despite costly turnovers vs Jaguars

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — All Joshua Dobbs had to do was protect the football. He failed miserably. The journeyman quarterback who was signed off Detroit’s practice squad just a few weeks ago turned the ball over twice in the second half Saturday night, handing Jacksonville 10 points in a 20-16 loss that could haunt the Tennessee Titans for the next eight months. The Titans had done everything they needed to do to beat the Jaguars in a winner-take-all game to decide the AFC South. Derrick Henry

  • Marchenko hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Hurricanes 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko recorded his first career hat trick and scored in a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday in a matchup of the Metropolitan Division’s best and worst teams. Carolina, which sits atop the division, has now lost three straight. Patrik Laine scored in the shootout, and Kent Johnson added the shootout game-winner and two assists for the Blue Jackets, who won for just the second time in their last 11 games. Joonas

  • Oilers snap two-game skid with 4-2 victory over Islanders

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers snapped a two-game losing skid with a 4-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Thursday. Kailer Yamamoto, Dylan Holloway and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (21-17-2), who ended a five-game home losing streak. Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had two assists, while Jack Campbell made 20 saves. Mathew Barzal and Cal Clutterbuck replied for the Islanders (22-16-2), who have lost two of their last three. Il

  • Joy Drop: How to toast Canada's junior championship with some delicious mocktails

    Happy New Year, friends! Many folks have gone back to work already and I'm one of them. But it is a wonderful thing to bookmark the week with a fresh dose of happiness with our fun notebook entry. I begin this week's offering of jubilation with the big win for the Canadian men's junior hockey team to make them back-to-back champions. I didn't follow the tournament closely this year, but heard all about Connor Bedard's OT goal in the quarter-finals. Canada went on to beat the Czech Republic 3-2,

  • With Hamlin on the mend, Bills try to refocus on playoffs

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — “Frazzled” is how Bills center Mitch Morse put it. Cornerback Tre’Davious White apologized for his language and used a profanity to sum up the duress he's experienced over the past several days. Amid the euphoria that followed Buffalo’s season-ending 35-23 victory over New England, the mental toll of playing six days after witnessing safety Damar Hamlin having to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati was readily apparent. “Honestly, I don’t know how some of us did

  • Tatum, Brown help Celtics escape with 121-116 win over Spurs

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, including the tiebreaking jumper with 33 seconds left, Jaylen Brown added 29 and the Boston Celtics beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-116 on Saturday. Boston maintained the NBA’s best record by winning for the sixth time in eight games. Tatum was serenaded with “MVP! MVP!” chants late in the first half while attempting a free throw. The All-Star rewarded the Celtics fans in attendance with his highest-scoring game since dropping 38 points against Ho

  • Siakam scores 27 and Raptors beat Blazers 117-105 for first win in four games

    TORONTO — In a key span of 18 seconds midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday, Fred VanVleet calmly hit two catch-and-shoot three-pointers. While the all-star guard has fallen out of favour with some Raptors fans amid his recent shooting struggles, particularly with the March 3 trade deadline looming, the veteran's big shots restored a nine-point lead and stuffed a Trail Blazers run, en route to Toronto's 117-105 win over Portland. "Competing man, just trying to get a win and, again, laying

  • For Saints, Panthers results matter in season finale

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — First-year Saints coach Dennis Allen appears to have earned himself a second season, thanks in part to his club's current three-game winning streak. Not that Allen sounds ready to exhale as New Orleans (7-9) prepares to host Carolina (6-10) in the season finale for both teams on Sunday. The game holds no playoff implications. Just don't tell either coach that it's meaningless. “Nothing’s meaningless," Allen asserted. "All these things matter.” When the Saints fell to 4-9 after