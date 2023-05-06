From the archive: Photos of the 1995 Mayfest hailstorm in Fort Worth and North Texas
Bud Kennedy
·1 min read
It started with a report of baseball-size hail in far west Fort Worth.
Fifteen minutes later, about 7:15 on the evening of May 5, 1995, thousands of revelers at the annual Mayfest family festival in Trinity Park were bombarded by baseball-size hailstones.
Sixty people were injured at the festival alone.
The hail grew to softball-size as it passed through east Fort Worth, bashing carports and small sheds to the ground.
Sixteen people died in flooding and more than 400 people across North Texas suffered injuries in what was then the second most damaging storm in Texas history — exceeded only by 1983’s Hurricane Alicia.
At the time, it was the worst hailstorm on record in the U.S.
