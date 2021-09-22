Architectural Window Films Market Size to Reach $6.4 Billion by 2030 | CAGR: 5.2%: AMR

Increased demand for energy-efficient window films in the automotive industry drives the growth of the global architectural window films market. Based on material, the polyester segment accounted for the major share in 2020. By region, on the other hand, the market across GCA would remain lucrative by 2030.

Portland, OR, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global architectural window films market was estimated at $3.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $6.4 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Surge in demand for energy-efficient window films in the automotive industry drives the growth of the global architectural window films market. On the other hand, emergence of regulations on tinted films restrains the growth to some extent. However, the growing construction industry in developing countries is projected to create multiple opportunities in the future.

Download Sample PDF (427 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3171

COVID-19 Scenario-

The restrictions imposed by governments to combat the virus's impacts resulted in lack of raw materials and disrupted supply chain, making it more difficult to meet contractual responsibilities. This in turn, forced builders to postpone the projects. These factors impacted the architectural window films market negatively.

However, the overall situation across the globe is getting ameliorated and the market is anticipated to revive soon.

The global architectural window films market is analyzed across material, product use, application, and region.

Based on material, the polyester segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding more than one-fourth of the global market. The plastic segment, however, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.8% throughout the forecast period.

Story continues

Request the Covid19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/3171?reqfor=covid

Based on application, the commercial segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global market. The residential segment, on the other hand, is also projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030 .

Based on region, the market across EMEA held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering more than one-fourth of the global market. The market across GCA, simultaneously, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.5% by the end of 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include North America, Latin America, and Asia.

The key market players analyzed in the global architectural window films market report include Armolan Architectural Windows Films, Eastman Chemical Company, Garware Suncontrol, Avery Dennison Corporation, Lintec Corporation, 3M, Toray Plastic, Polytronix Inc, Purlfrost Ltd, Saint-Gobain, Solar Control Films, The Architectural window Film Company. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/architectural-window-film-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research , is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com



