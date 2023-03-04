Architect Ed Niles Designed This Massive Geometrical Manse on the Malibu Coast. Now It Can Be Yours for $68.8 Million.

This Malibu beach house comes with a music studio, a movie theater and seriously good vibes.

Listed for a whopping $68.8 million, the glass-and-steel Southern California mansion was designed by famed contemporary architect Ed Niles. Its current owner, Dr. Wei-Tzuoh Chen, tapped Niles to construct the abode after buying the property back in 2003, The Wall Street Journal first reported. The project took roughly six years to complete and has served as the family’s vacation home. Taking Chen’s Chinese heritage into account, the futuristic-looking residence adheres to traditional feng shui principles. In fact, its position on a hill and 75 feet of water frontage were two selling points for Chen. He also had the home built so it was facing south, the most auspicious direction in feng shui.

More from Robb Report

An Ed Niles–designed mansion in Malibu just listed for $68.8 million.

Internally you’ll find soaring 29-foot ceilings, curved walls of glass, dramatic steel beams and a whopping 47 skylights. There are also four bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms spread across its 7,600 square feet of living space. Plus, the spread includes a detached, one-bedroom guest house. In terms of the design, the number eight—representing luck—is strategically incorporated throughout and even in the asking price. The pad is comprised of eight connecting structures, which take the shape of triangles, cylinders and cubes. Additionally, the furnishings, which are all included in the sale, also showcase the number. Interestingly enough, there are a total of nine refrigerators—perhaps to symbolize good fortune?

The residence faces the ocean and was designed according to feng shui principles.

Elsewhere, all four of the en suite, oceanfront suites are accessible via an elevator. The perks just keep on coming in the form of a state-of-the-art music studio, a soundproof movie theater and a Japanese soaking tub. You might notice that pops of red also appear. That color specifically is associated with the element of fire and invites wealth and power. Outside, there’s a fire pit and, even better, a barbecue area that sits behind a massive 20-foot glass wall so you can grill alongside views of the Pacific, without worrying about the elements.

Story continues

Madison Hildebrand and Jennifer Chrisma of Compass share the listing with Wendy Wong and Katherine Quach of Treelane Realty Group.

Click here to see all the photos of 41800 Pacific Coast Highway.

ed niles malibu

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.