Archie and Lilibet have regular playdates with this A-lister celeb's kids

Jade Biggs
·2 min read

When James Corden made a name for himself on the now-iconic Gavin and Stacey series, we doubt he ever thought he'd one day be rubbing shoulders with the Royal Family. But, it seems since moving across the pond to Los Angeles back in 2015, the actor turned TV presenter has just done that. In fact, James recently revealed that he and Prince Harry are pretty good pals, and their kids even go on regular playdates together.

ICYMI, the pair bonded when James invited Harry on favoured US talk show The Late, Late Show – which he took over presenting after his move to the States – in February 2021, although they'd been acquaintances before that, with James and his wife attending the Sussexes' 2018 wedding. After The Late, Late Show the pair's friendship blossomed, given that Harry and his wife Meghan Markle live in California too, where they moved following their departure as senior working royals.

"I have," the Gavin and Stacey star said when asked by The Sun if he had visited the Sussexes' £11million mansion in Montecito, where they live with their two children, three-year-old Archie Harrison and 11-month-old Lilibet Diana. "It was more a sort of playdate scenario [with the kids]," James – who has three children himself – added.

Photo credit: Karwai Tanq - Getty Images
Speaking of his relationship with the royal couple, the 43-year-old went on, "I’m a huge fan of both of them. Obviously I know Harry better than I know Meghan but I think it’s really hard to judge, or be judgmental."

Referencing the criticism the couple faced after stepping back from royal duties, James continued: "People process things and deal with things in different ways and that’s OK, and it’s all right to think whatever you think about somebody. I don’t know if it necessarily needs to be voiced the whole time but my experience of them has been nothing but positive.

"I have a huge amount of respect and admiration for Harry, and anyone who has been around him and spent time with him would feel exactly the same way," he added. "I think he is a devoted and loving husband and father and I think what they have done [in turning away from royal life] is incredibly brave and I’ll always be in their corner."

Photo credit: WPA Pool - Getty Images
Finally, James said, "I have nothing but admiration and respect for them. I think it’s impossible to judge any of it really."

Erm, we defo need to see pics of this lot hanging out. Iconic or what!?

