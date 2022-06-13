Archie Battersbee: 12-year-old boy at centre of High Court life-support treatment battle is dead, judge rules

A judge has ruled that 12-year-old Archie Battersbee, who has been at the centre of a High Court life-support treatment dispute after suffering brain damage, is dead and that life support treatment should stop.

Doctors treating Archie Battersbee at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, think the youngster is “brain-stem dead”.

The boy’s parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, say his heart is still beating and want treatment to continue.

Mrs Justice Arbuthnot on Monday ruled that Archie was dead and said doctors could lawfully stop treating him.

Delivering the ruling, Mr Arbuthnot said Archie had died at noon on May 31, shortly after MRI scans taken that day.

He went on: “I find that irreversible cessation of brain stem function has been conclusively established. 181.

“I give permission to the medical professionals at the Royal London Hospital to cease to ventilate mechanically Archie Battersbee.”

