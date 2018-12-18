Archibald left "shaking" by London Track World Cup atmosphere

Katie Archibald savoured an atmosphere like no other as she and Laura Kenny brought the Lee Valley VeloPark to their feet with a stunning TISSOT UCI Track World Cup performance.

The Olympic champions had already tasted London gold in the team pursuit but their performances were to get even better, a dominant Madison victory capping off a spectacular weekend for the British team.

Now it’s all eyes on next year’s World Championships and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games for Archibald and Kenny, revelling in an event that is set to make its Olympic debut in two years’ time.

Though the Scot knows the feeling of winning in front of a packed home crowd is one that’s tough to beat.

“I’ve ridden at a home Commonwealth Games and that was pretty special, I’ve been to an Olympic Games and that’s obviously next level, but this is the most phenomenal crowd support I’ve had my whole career,” she said.

“I’ve never felt like that. And I think it makes a difference being next to Laura because it’s her track in a sense. I’m still shaking from it if I’m honest.

“As a nation we’ve medalled in every World Cup Madison with a different pairing every time. That’s pretty cool.

“Great Britain have put a stamp on this event and it’s because we’ve got that depth that means it brings us all on.

“This is the best World Cup, this is us, this is home, this is GB and it feels so good.”

While Great Britain have made the Madison their own this World Cup season, this was just a second outing as a duo for Kenny and Archibald.

Yet their performance was more befitting of seasoned veterans, textbook in deciding when to go for sprints and when to rest en route to their 34 points.

That tally was 15 clear of second-placed Australia but the two were never in danger of taking their feet off the pedal, Kenny launching a late sprint to bring the Lee Valley VeloPark – home of the London 2012 Olympic Games – to their feet.

“I love this track, I absolutely love it. I honestly think that for me this is the best track in the world. The crowd are always amazing and it just feels like it’s my home,” she said.

“Every time I step out on this track I get the exact same buzz that I had at the Olympics. It just feels like home, I like it.

“I treat the Madison like an elimination race, you never want to be too far back. You always have to be moving forward I think that’s really important.”

Image credit: SWpix