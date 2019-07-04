Archibald feeling the excitement as teams confirmed for inaugural Women's Tour of Scotland

Katie Archibald will lead the Scottish team through her home country

Katie Archibald will lead her country in the native Women's Tour of Scotland after the list of teams for the maiden event were confirmed.

Scotland will be led by their team captain Katie Archibald, who today unveiled the coveted Baillie Gifford Leaders Jersey, ahead of the start in Dundee on August 9.

Archibald’s Scotland team will be part of a 16 team peloton competing with some of the leading international teams in women’s cycling, featuring riders from a total of 20 different countries. One of the peloton’s leading teams will be Belgium’s Lotto Soudal Ladies - who will be led in to the race by Dani Christmas, winner of the 2019 Tour de Belle Isle en Terre.

The USA’s RALLY UHC will be expected to mount a challenge for the General Classification with the in-form stage race winner, Emma White, as leader. The 21-year old American has already won the 2019 USA Pro Criterium Championship and will be one of the favourites for the Baillie Gifford leaders jersey. TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank will be led by the 28-year old Brodie Chapman, who has already won the Tour of the Gila and Tar La Femme this season alone.

The Italian outfit Ale Cipollini will be led by Australian sprinter Chloe Hoskin, the current Commonwealth Games Champion. The race’s other teams see Team GB go up against their Scottish counterparts and other UK based teams including Brother and Torelli, who have included Scotland’s Jen George their roster. Drops Cycling will be led by the impressive GB rider Elinor Barker.

“It is both an honour and a privilege to be leading my country in this race," said Archibald. "My journey from being just being a wee girl enjoying riding my bike around Glasgow to now be competing at this level of racing on my own roads is something really special.

Scotland's team captain @_katiearchibald has unveiled the coveted @BaillieGifford Leaders Jersey ahead of the Inaugural Women's Tour of Scotland!



“It’s great to see such a great list of teams, with some of the best riders in the world competing for this coveted yellow jersey. We can’t wait to put on a show for the home fans, so hopefully everyone will come out and watch the race. Roll on August!”

The jersey is made from recycled plastic bottles and is traditional race yellow with a Scottish twist - a saltire design in blue and purple. It will be awarded to the leading rider at the end of each stage and the final race winner.

With its first major professional sports sponsorship, Baillie Gifford hopes that supporting women’s cycling will help bring it up to equal footing with the men’s. Lynn Dewar, partner at Baillie Gifford said: “The new Tour resonated with us in many different ways. Treating people equally, teamwork, strong role models, health and environmental wellbeing, and endurance all match the core values of our firm.”

Jack Royle, Head of Partnerships at the Women’s Tour of Scotland said: “Bringing a women’s professional race to Scotland before the men’s equivalent represented a landmark moment. We set out with a commitment to ensure it delivered equal pay to its men’s counterpart and wanted to put sustainability at the forefront of a professional race. It’s hugely exciting to be delivering on these objectives with the support of Baillie Gifford as our lead partner.”