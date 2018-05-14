Archibald can give Tokyo 2020 selectors major headaches - Hoy

John Archibald claimed silver in the individual pursuit on the Gold Coast

John Archibald’s sensational efforts in the velodrome on the Gold Coast will give a headache to British selectors ahead of the Tokyo 2020, according to compatriot Sir Chris Hoy.

Archibald, brother of Olympic and triple world champion Katie, powered to silver in the individual pursuit in Australia in April.

The 27-year-old also set a Commonwealth Games record in the event, but this was beaten later in the competition by eventual champion, England’s Charlie Tanfield.

And six-time Olympic and 11-time world champion Hoy believes the performance of his fellow Edinburgh racer was the standout surprise effort on what was an impressive Games for Scotland.

“John Archibald was a revelation in the men’s pursuit. I think it was four of them who went under the previous Games record, so to get 4:13 in the qualifier and then come second was outstanding,” said Hoy, who retired from cycling in 2013.

“I think the men’s endurance coach in the British team has got a bit of a headache, really, in selecting the squad leading up to Tokyo.

“There are so many quality riders, but for me he was the big revelation.

“Aside from that, Mair Evans did pretty well, with a couple of medals. Jack Carlin was a revelation at the World Championships by making the men’s sprint final and he backed that up with another silver medal.

“But there are so many talented young riders coming through, I think the team is in a really good place just now.”

Hoy won two Commonwealth Games titles himself – the kilometre time trial in Manchester in 2002 and the team sprint with Scotland four years later in Melbourne.

And despite his vast wealth of silverware, these are the only two occasions where he has heard the Flower of Scotland piped through the sound system as opposed to the anthem of Great Britain.

That honour, says Hoy, made those victories extra special and will have meant the world to Archibald and other Scottish Commonwealth champions.

“The Commonwealth Games is the only chance to wear the Scottish jersey and hear the Scottish national anthem on the podium,” added Hoy, who was speaking ahead of Silverstone Classic from July 20-22.

“I only heard it twice in my whole career, so for me it was really special. I think for all the home nations athletes, when they pull on their home nation’s jersey it’s special if you’re playing in any sport, whether that’s hockey, netball or whatever.

“If you get to play for your home nation a lot, maybe it’s not such a novelty, but for us it was unique and for that reason it was incredibly special.”

