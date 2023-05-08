Archery club targets a rebuild after COVID slowdown

Young archers from the Woodstock area and Fredericton gathered at the Woodstock Archery Club on Saturday, May 6, for a fun day of target shooting.

The club hosted the Canbow Fun Shoot featuring young archers from six to 17 years old.

Young archers from the Countryside 4-H Club in Woodstock and archery club members from Fredericton joined the Woodstock club’s Canbow members for a fun four hours focused on the sport.

Robin Ardila, who accompanied eight Countryside members, including her daughters, said the local 4-H members are in the second year of their archery project.

Canbow director Pam Robinson said club membership declined during pandemic lockdowns, but it’s beginning to climb as the sport recovers from COVID.

The Woodstock Archery Club’s new president Ben Phillips hopes to hold events to rekindle interest in the sport.

Saturday’s event, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., featured the archers shooting at 3D target animals in the morning and paper targets in the afternoon.

The young participants, parents, coaches and club officials filled the Woodstock Archery Club in the Woodstock Knights of Columbus building.

Ardilla described the sport as an ideal pastime for area youth, noting most of the 4-H members who took on the archer project enjoy it.

