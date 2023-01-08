Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Archer-Daniels-Midland's (NYSE:ADM) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Archer-Daniels-Midland, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$4.2b ÷ (US$58b - US$23b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an ROCE of 12%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.8% generated by the Food industry.

In the above chart we have measured Archer-Daniels-Midland's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Archer-Daniels-Midland.

The Trend Of ROCE

Archer-Daniels-Midland is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 12%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 31% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

In Conclusion...

All in all, it's terrific to see that Archer-Daniels-Midland is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Like most companies, Archer-Daniels-Midland does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

