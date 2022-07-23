Archeological dig uncovers historical artifacts

·6 min read

A Brandon University-led team of researchers continues its archaeological work in the Gainsborough Creek Valley near the town of Melita.

The researchers are studying the lives of pre-contact Indigenous farmers as part of a multi-year investigation. The archaeological sites, located 130 kilometres southwest of Brandon, fall under the Pierson Wildlife Management Area (WMA) on Treaty 2 lands, the traditional homelands of the Dakota, Anishinabek, Ojibway-Cree, Cree, Dene and Métis peoples.

In 2018, Eric Olson found scapula hoes made from bison shoulder blades along a creek bank in the Pierson WMA. The tools were historically used to cultivate maize crops.

Soon, representatives from BU, the University of Manitoba and other professional organizations started work in the area. They uncovered a workshop where pre-contact people made tools from the bones of bison, deer, wolf, beaver and goose. Last year, a residential area where people made stone tools and used pottery was found on the west side of the valley.

Olson, who isn’t an archeologist himself but has a keen interest in that area of study, was living in the area during the summer he made his find. A friend had come to visit him, and he suggested they go on a hike to some of the historical sites Olson knew about.

"It was a drought year, so I suggested that we look along the creek bed to see if we could find any artifacts, because that would be the year to do it, when the water was so low. And then, sure enough, we did," Olson said.

The first thing that caught Olson’s eye that day was a bison skull. He said it was found on a sandy part of the river, completely exposed.

"Then the more we looked, the more we found around it. We found a little scraper, or something like that, a stone tool, and then this bone thing kind of half buried, half sticking out."

The bone tool would turned out to be the important bison scapula hoe. At the time, Olson put it into his backpack. Upon returning home, he set to scouring the internet for what it could possibly be. When he identified it as a hoe, Olson said, he wasn’t all that surprised.

"I didn’t actually think it was that important, because I’d already read about the history of the area, and I already knew that there was probably agricultural activities going on there. It’s been suspected for so long, but I just kind of assumed that it was already known and there was already good evidence of it."

Despite his doubts about the importance of his find, Olson contacted the archeological team at Brandon University. It was then he realized the magnitude of what he’d unearthed that day.

Since then, Olson has returned to the spot, often hiking there with his sister and her children.

"We’re always just looking at new historical sites."

It was on one of these visits with his sister, niece and nephew that Olson found another bison scapula hoe.

"While we were just looking around that spot, we actually found another hoe, just kind of caught up in a tangle of sticks or something near the water."

Excavations on the east prairie level site began earlier this month. A hearth with a thick layer of ash was found, indicating that dwellings were also present on the east side of Gainsborough Creek. Pottery found on the east prairie level featured the same decoration as artifacts from the Olson site in the valley.

Mary Malainey, a professor in the anthropology department at Brandon University, said that this year the team isn’t crossing the creek due to high water levels from recent rainfall. Nevertheless, they’ve made some very interesting finds already.

"It looks like we’ve found the remains of a house … we found a hearth, a fireplace. Somebody built a fire with a really thick ash deposit, so that would be consistent with somebody staying at that spot for a long period of time. That is an indication of permanency. We also found what looks like a posthole, which could be a clue to what kind of structure was built."

All of this challenges preconceived notions that pre-contact Indigenous people in the area were strictly hunter-gatherers. Malainey said the site is only the second in Manitoba that has produced strong evidence of farming and horticulture. This paints a picture that many archeologists didn’t give much credit to before.

"This area in Manitoba … is a very rich area, so hunters and gatherers could have made a really good life just hunting and gathering. The archaeologists at the time thought there was no reason for them to practice horticulture, and they assumed that it would be more of a southern practice."

Since the discovery of the bison scapula hoe in 2018, however, things have changed. Every artifact they find, Malainey said, helps to paint a clearer picture of what life was like before Europeans made contact with Indigenous people in the area.

"It’s like having a puzzle, and the pieces of the puzzle get doled out a few at a time. They don’t necessarily fit together all that well, and you get more of the pieces. Then you can figure out what the big picture is. We’re still gathering pieces at this point in time, but we’re starting to get more information. Every time we go back we find more and more artifacts and we get a better understanding of the people who lived there."

The Manitoba Heritage grants program is providing $10,000 to Malainey and $9,000 to the Manitoba Archaeological Society (MAS) to carry out the research. The MAS has provided $6,300 in funding towards the project. A Brandon University partnership with its students’ union has provided a grant and funds from the Canada Summer Jobs program that enabled Malainey to hire student field and lab assistants.

Eric Forster, regional economic development officer with the town of Melita, said everyone in the community seems to be very excited about the progress Malainey’s team is making at the site.

"The sense I get is that everyone is pretty astounded that there’s something like this in their own backyard," Foster said.

Forster said people who grow up in Melita learn about its importance as a gathering spot, both for settlers and Indigenous people, and that Malainey’s work is adding to the sense of pride people in the area have.

"You always had a sense that there was something here … now we’re learning more about agriculture and the methods used in historical times [by Indigenous people] … it’s really astounding."

Even more important, Forster said, is how the archeological site is shifting people’s perspectives about which cultural groups have contributed to making the Prairies what they are today.

"Through history class, you learn about the traditional British and French explorers," Forster said. "People have been utilizing the land and making their home for years and years before settlers came across, and now we’re finding that history."

Forster said rediscovering the site’s Indigenous ties is helping people in the area acknowledge the key role Indigenous cultures played in shaping its history.

"This is making it more personal. We’re able to see first hand the digging up of history, and learning first hand instead of just reading it somewhere. Now we get to be a part of it."

Miranda Leybourne, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brandon Sun

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Jonas Vingegaard all but seals Tour de France after Wout van Aert wins penultimate day time trial

    Jonas Vingegaard passes final test to all but seal Tour de France Wout van Aert wins penultimate time trial ahead of Vingegaard All-rounder Van Aert sets new modern-day points record Jumbo-Visma complete domination with three jerseys UCI WorldTour: Team-by-team guide to the season

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Arop through to men's 800m semis at athletics worlds, while McBride appeal denied

    Canada's Marco Arop is through to the men's 800-metre semifinals at the World Athletics Championships. On another sweltering night in Eugene, Ore., the 6-foot-4 middle-distance runner from Edmonton posted the fastest time in qualifying, 1:44.56, to move on in the event. WATCH l Edmonton's Marco Arop punches 800m semifinal ticket: Meanwhile, Athletics Canada's appeal on behalf of fellow Canadian Brandon McBride has been declined. Officials from the national sport organization had submitted the ap

  • Vingegaard eyes Tour de France win, Van Aert claims last TT

    ROCAMADOUR, France (AP) — Jonas Vingegaard thundered through the last serious test of the Tour de France to increase his overall lead on Saturday and all but guarantee winning cycling's biggest race. After three weeks of exhausting racing, the Jumbo-Visma leader dug deep in his reserves to deliver yet another impressive performance in a long time trial in southern France. Vingegaard, who is not a pure specialist of the race against the clock, could have played it safe given his more than three-m

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne to take part in MLS all-star skills challenge

    Newly arrived Toronto FC winger Lorenzo Insigne will take part in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, part of the festivities surrounding the Aug. 10 game between the MLS and Liga MX all-stars at Minnesota United's Allianz Field. Insigne and nine other MLS players will compete Aug. 9 against 10 Liga MX players over five skills — a shooting challenge, touch challenge, cross and volley challenge, passing challenge and crossbar challenge. Insigne will be joined by fellow newcomer Hector Herrera of t

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Saskatchewan Roughriders push back game versus Toronto to Sunday

    TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts will complete their back-to-back series a day later than originally planned. The Riders announced Thursday the return engagement will be played Sunday night at Mosaic Stadium after 13 players and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The two teams had been scheduled to meet Saturday night but after dropping a 30-24 decision to Toronto on Saturday in Wolfville, N.S., the Riders were unable to practise Tuesday or Wednesday. Th

  • Former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi happy for new beginning with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — While the existing product withers on the field, Toronto FC has assembled some considerable new firepower off it in recent days. The hope is the cavalry is ready to ride in. On Monday, the Major League Soccer team unveiled its latest Italian in former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi. The 28-year-old arrived in style, taking the stage at the Real Sports bar/restaurant in matching white linen pants and open-neck shirt, showing off a simple tattooed cross on his chest under a beamin

  • Gressel set for Whitecaps debut as Vancouver looks to halt rolling Chicago Fire

    VANCOUVER — The newest addition to the Vancouver Whitecaps' lineup simply wants to contribute. Days after the 'Caps acquired Julian Gressel from D.C. United for US$900,000 in general allocation money, the star wingback told reporters he's the kind of player who'd rather have two assists than one goal because it means his team has scored twice. “That’s me, the team player," he said. "I'm a team guy first that wants to win above all else. And if that means that my role is to assist more and not be

  • Hockey Canada had abuse claim reserve fund: court documents

    An affidavit filed in an Ontario court case suggests Hockey Canada has maintained a fund to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual abuse claims. The detail is included in a July 2021 affidavit sworn by Glen McCurdie, who was then Hockey Canada's vice-president of insurance and risk management, as part of a lawsuit launched by an injured player in Ontario. "Hockey Canada maintains a reserve in a segregated account to pay for any such uninsured liabilities as they arise," McCurdie's affid

  • Alberta ultra-marathoner sets new record after running across Canada in under 68 days

    Dave Proctor was overcome with emotion when he reached a cheering crowd of family and supporters at Mile 0 in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, 67 and a half days after he set out on a literal cross-country run from St. John's, N.L. The ultra-marathon runner and massage therapist from Okotoks, Alta. appears to be the new holder of the cross-Canada speed record, smashing the previous time of 72 days and 10 hours set by Al Howie in 1991. "It feels tiring," Proctor, 41, said with a laugh, when asked how

  • Former CFL player and commissioner Doug Mitchell dies at age 83

    Doug Mitchell certainly left his mark in whatever he did. The Calgary native, who's a member of six various sport halls of fame and served as commissioner of the CFL in the 1980s, has died. He was 83. The cause of death was not immediately known. “Doug’s passing is a huge loss to the Stampeders, to the CFL and to the community,” John Hufnagel, the Calgary Stampeders president/GM said in a statement. "His contributions to football and amateur sports were numerous and far-reaching. "On behalf of t

  • Questions abound about Canadian 4x100m relay team selections at athletics worlds

    With injuries mounting at the World Athletics Championships and the men's 4x100-metre relay heats set for Friday, questions abound about what the competing countries' lineups are going to look like. Canada's sprinting superstar Andre De Grasse withdrew from the 200m event, having contracted COVID-19 for a second time less than a month ago. De Grasse has said he'll be good to race the relay. Italy's Olympic champion in the 100m Marcell Jacobs withdrew from the final of the event due to injury. It

  • Lyles celebrates 25th with cruise through world qualifying

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles celebrated his 25th birthday Monday by running the fastest time in 200-metre qualifying at world track and field championships, a 19.98-second romp that he punctuated by playfully wagging his finger at the six other sprinters straggling behind. Lyles, last year's Olympic bronze medallist, was part of a cavalcade of the world's best sprinters — including 100 champions Fred Kerley and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Elaine Thompson-Herah and 18-years-old Erriyon Knighton —

  • Lyles leads U.S. sweep; Jackson tops Jamaica 1-2 in 200

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles crouched down, put his hands on his knees and glared at the clock. Not seeing what he’d hoped for, he waved his hand dismissively and walked back toward the track to celebrate what was still a long-awaited win Thursday in the 200 meters at the world championships. Oh, but this night would just keep getting better. The clock that, for a moment, read “19.32,” would adjust down a tick to “19.31.” That meant he broke Michael Johnson’s hallowed, 26-year-old American rec