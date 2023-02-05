Archbishop rebukes General Synod member over tweets attacking same-sex blessings

The Archbishop of Canterbury has ordered a member of the General Synod to apologise over his biblical beliefs on marriage.

The Most Rev Justin Welby has written to Sam Margrave, a lay member of the Church of England’s national assembly, after the churchgoer from the Diocese of Coventry said he was “disgusted” by his press conference apologising to LGBT people.

In a letter with the Archbishop of York, the Most Rev Stephen Cottrell, Mr Welby wrote that Mr Margrave had “caused other members of the Church to feel intimidated, bullied and distressed” with social media posts criticising the Archbishops.

They said their “attention has been drawn to your comments on Twitter over the last few weeks” and they were “dismayed” by the posts which “lacked nuance”, such as between criminals and the wider LGBT community.

“We are writing as Archbishops to rebuke such behaviour and to ask that you apologise publicly for your language and the offence it has caused,” they wrote.

The intervention from the Church’s two most senior clerics came as the General Synod could be asked to vote on same-sex marriage next week.

In tweets posted last month, Mr Margrave called for the resignations of the Archbishop of York and the Bishop of London, the Rt Rev Dame Sarah Mullally, because they had “refused to acknowledge sin or promote the teaching of the Church” and “they seek to bless sin” over blessing same-sex relationships.

In other tweets, he claimed that “queer theory is built on the work of paedophiles” and was accused of “deep-seated homophobia” by Jayne Ozanne, an LGBT+ campaigner and fellow General Synod member.

In their letter to Mr Margrave, on Feb 2, the Archbishops also asked him to “moderate your language in future on social media” in line with the Synod code of conduct and “refrain from making generalised allegations of the behaviour of LGBTQI+ people”.

Mr Margrave responded by saying he had received “constant abuse and death threats for speaking biblical truth and for standing for the Church of England’s own teaching on human sexuality”.

“Due to the level of threats I have received, I have had to install CCTV at my house and a panic alarm on my phone,” he said.

Describing the letter as “clear overreach” and vowing not to apologise, Mr Margrave added: “I don’t hate anyone. This is not about hate. It has always been about truth and bringing positive change to the CofE.”