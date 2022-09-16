Archbishop McCarthy boys’ golf second in Lakeland. Columbus golf wins again. Plus more sports

Miami Herald Staff Reports
·8 min read
Photo Courtesy Archbishop McCarthy Golf

The Archbishop McCarthy boys’ golf team was second of 20 teams at the 2022 Jenkins Invitational at The Club at Eaglebrook in Lakeland.

The Mavericks were led by juniors Brett Moore and Ryan Lopez. Moore fired 4-under 68 to tie for third, and Lopez shot 2-under 70, tied for fifth.

McCarthy sophomore Jack Haeflinger shot 75 and senior Antonio Justo 79 to round out the Mavericks scoring.

In volleyball, St. Brendan defeated Divine Savior, which just won the Chaminade-Madonna Cares Invitational. The Sabres improved to 4-1 with the four-set win, while handing the Sharks (9-1) their first loss of the season.

(Player stats below under Volleyball)

More golf

The Columbus boys’ golf team won the Catholic Tri Match at Jacaranda Golf Club in Plantation. Senior Christian Figueredo shot an amazing even par 71 with 3 birdies and 1 eagle amid poor weather, including a lightning delay.

Team: Columbus 298, St. Thomas Aquinas 311, Archbishop McCarthy 314.

Individual: 1. Medalist Christian Figueredo (Col) 71; 2. Sammy Gilden (StA) 74; 3. Hans Risvaer (Col) 75; 4. Victor Herrera (Col), Brett Moore (AM) and Nick Rousseau (Col) 74; 7. Ryan Lopez (AM) and Mathew Marcelino (StA) 77; 9. Thomas Korona (StA), Frederick Lewis (AM), Hubert Ramirez (Col) and Bryson Soviero (StA) 80; 13. Jack Haeflinger (AM) 81.

BOYS: American Heritage-Plantation 306, American Heritage-Delray 309 at Seagate Country Club in Delray Beach (par 72): Medalist Aiden Arce (AHP) 73; Sohan Patel (AHP) and Haris Khan (AHD) 75; Jason Shwartz (AHD) 77; Thomas Kirby (AHP) and Ryan Fenton (AHD) 78; Cameron Shwartz (AHD) and Yash Patel (AHD) 79; Rafael Frias (AHP) 80. AHP (6-2).

BOYS: American Heritage-Plantation 300, North Broward Prep 313 at Lago Mar CC in Plantation: Medalist Sean Richards (NBP) 71.

BOYS: Florida Christian 154, Ransom Everglades 161 at Biltmore Golf Course (par 35): Medalist Nicholas Prieto (FC) 32; Kalani Centeno (FC) 37; Kobe Lopez (RE) 39; PJ Clingan (RE) 39; Kevin Corzo (FC) 39.

GIRLS: Stoneman Douglas 184, Cardinal Gibbons 195, Pompano Beach 237: Medalist Cynthia Liu (Doug) 39; Kate Mackie (CG) 42; Ella Mamane (Doug) 44; Elizabeth Smith (CG) 45; Sophie Alcala-Maks (Doug) 48; Sofia Ehret (CG) 49; Gale Guest (Pomp) 51; Cassidy Charles (Doug) 53; Marykait Reeder (CG) 59; Elena Tetzner (Pomp) 5; Caitlyn Josey (Pomp) 62; Caylie Cox (Pomp) 65.

Swimming

The Ransom Everglades boys’ and girls’ swim teams competed in the St. Andrew’s September Slash in Boca Raton.

BOYS: Team results: Ransom Everglades 161, FAU High School 64; Ransom Everglades 179, West Boca Raton 61; The King’s Academy-West Palm Beach 179, Ransom Everglades 101; St. Andrew’s-Boca Raton 197, Ransom Everglades 87; Boca Raton 204, West Boca Raton 55; St. Andrew’s 161, The King’s Academy 128; West Boca Raton 86, FAU High School 76; The King’s Academy 197, FAU High School 48; St. Andrew’s 197, FAU High School 45; The King’s Academy 206, West Boca Raton 50.

Top local finishers: 200 medley relay: 4. RE (Coren O’Brien; Alec Garcia-Caceres; Nohan Gomez; Victor Perez) 1:52.76. 200 free: 9. Paolo Rebessi (RE) 2:03.55. 200 IM: 6. Alec Garcia-Caceres (RE) 2:21.44. 50 free: 8. Victor Perez (RE) 23.83. 100 butterfly: 2. Nohan Gomez (RE) 56.34. 100 free: 7. Victor Perez (RE) 54.75. 500 free: 6. Paolo Rebessi (RE) 5:31.95. 200 free relay: 4. RE (Coren O’Brien; Arjun Badawal; Delio Gonzalez; Jay Holly) 1:41.91. 100 back: 4. Nohan Gomez (RE) 57.76. 100 breaststroke: 3. Alec Garcia-Caceres (RE) 1:10.01. 400 free relay: 4. RE 3:39.84.

GIRLS: Team results: Ransom Everglades 133, West Boca Raton 98; Ransom Everglades 129, FAU High School 63; St. Andrew’s-Boca Raton 212, Ransom Everglades 63; The King’s Academy-West Palm Beach 200, Ransom Everglades 72; St. Andrew’s 203, FAU High School 41; The King’s Academy 198, FAU High School 42; West Boca Raton 109, FAU High School 65; St. Andrew’s 162, The King’s Academy 130; The King’s Academy 206, West Boca Raton 56; St. Andrew’s 220, West Boca Raton 49.

Top local finishers: 200 medley relay: 6. RE (Chloe Jimenez; Emma Quintane; Kiera Rampersad; Syndey Gould) 2:09.95. 200 free: 6. Carmen Sanchez-Tembleque (RE) 2:12.06. 200 IM: 8. Emma Quintane (RE) 2:49.29. 50 free: 9. Syndey Gould (RE) 29.02. 100 butterfly: 3. Kiera Rampersad (RE) 59.35. 100 free: 9. Carmen Sanchez-Tembleque (RE) 1:02.06. 500 free: 6. Angela Dula (RE) 6:25.83. 200 free relay: 7. RE (Isa Leiser; Emma Quintane; Leah Dimond; Carmen Sanchez-Tembleque) 1:58.49. 100 back: 9. Dominique Cederberg (RE) 1:24.57. 100 breaststroke: 5. Kiera Rampersad (RE) 1:10.67. 400 free relay: 4. RE (Kiera Rampersad; Chloe Jimenez; Syndey Gould; Carmen Sanchez-Tembleque) 4:06.90.

More swimming

BOYS: Team results: American Heritage-Plantation 198, Chaminade-Madonna 84; Archbishop McCarthy 209, Chaminade-Madonna 98; American Heritage-Plantation 182, Archbishop McCarthy 141.

Individual: 200 medley relay: 1. AHP (Marri, Rithvik; Pereira, Alessandro; DixonWhitfield, AuJavae; Garcia-Sierra, Liam) 1:46.79. 200 free: 1. Marri, Rithvik (AHP) 1:55.03. 200 IM: 1. Pereira, Alessandro (AHP) 2:03.74. 50 free: 1. DixonWhitfield, AuJavae (AHP) 23.87. 100 butterfly: 1. Garrick, Nathaniel (AM) 57.99. 100 free: 1. Garcia, Leonardo (CM) 53.32. 500 free: 1. Marri, Rithvik (AHP) 5:10.80. 200 free relay: 1. CM (Tate, Barron; Font, Christian; Garcia, Jorge; Garcia, Leonardo) 1:42.96. 100 backstroke: 1. Garrick, Nathaniel (AM) 1:01.34. 100 breaststroke: 1. Pereira, Alessandro (AHP) 1:04.90. 400 free relay: 1. AHP (DixonWhitfield, AuJavae; Zhou, Tyler; Marri, Rithvik; Pereira, Alessandro) 3:29.22.

GIRLS: Team results: Archbishop McCarthy 278, Chaminade-Madonna 16; American Heritage-Plantation 195, Chaminade-Madonna 19; Archbishop McCarthy 190, American Heritage-Plantation 121.

Individual: 200 medley relay: 1. AHP (Guerrero, Mia; Rhett, Katlyn; Prado, Audrey; Porter, Amari) 2:01.97. 200 free: 1. Prado, Audrey (AHP) 2:11.50. 200 IM: 1. Rodriguez-Cedeno, Johanni (AM) 2:35.66. 50 free: 1. Blanchard, Makaila (AM) 26.72. 100 butterfly: 1. Kuchar, Scarlett (AM) 1:25.20. 100 free: 1. Porter, Amari (AHP) 59.07. 500 free: 1. Harries, Calista (AM) 5:46.67. 200 free relay: 1. AM (Kuchar, Scarlett; Spalding, Sophia; Echeverry, Amalia; Solis, Samantha) 2:00.13. 100 backstroke: 1. Guerrero, Mia (AHP) 1:06.95. 100 breaststroke: 1. Harries, Calista (AM) 1:17.77. 400 free relay: 1. AM (Rodriguez-Cedeno, Johanni; Blanchard, Makaila; Blanchard, Tamalia; Harries, Calista) 4:03.84.

Volleyball

Carrollton d. Florida Christina 25-15, 21-23, 25-18: S.Ibarra 12 kills, 5 aces, 6 digs; B.Bales 8 kills, 1 block; A.Bales 7 kills, 2 blocks; L.Lee 26 assists, 10 digs, 2 aces. Carr (5-10).

Gulliver Prep d. Ransom Everglades 23-25, 25-17, 21-25, 25-11, 15-12: Hailey Brenner 18 kills, 4 aces; Jackie Taylor 18 kills, 5 blocks; Maya Pace 35 assists, 6 kills; Sophia Wong 22 digs, 6 aces; Catalina Palazio 7 aces, 8 kills. GP (9-1).

St. Brendan d. Divine Savior 25-14, 25-20, 16-25, 25-20: Jordan Medina 15 kills 1 Block; Annelise Alvarez 10 kills, 2 aces, 13 digs, serve receive; Ana Sofia Tobar 13 kills, 3 aces, 2 blocks, 8 digs, serve receive; Sofia Sanchez 44 assists, 2 aces; Nikki Baltodano 18 digs, serve receive; Emelee Lopez 4 kills, 2 blocks. StB (4-1), DS (9-1).

Bowling

BOYS: Gulliver Prep 7, Krop 0: Aaron Gold (GP) high game 156, high series 398; Riley Prescott (GP) high game 149, series 390; Edwin Sylvain (K) high game 124, series 344; Jayden Belizaire (K) high game 120, series 340. Krop (1-2).

GIRLS: Krop 7, North Miami 0: Thalia Nelson (K) high game 191, high series 472; Joselyn Reyes-Clark (K) high game 180, series 450. Krop (3-0).

Football

Braddock 43, Mourning 0: QB David Garcia 9-of-13 passing for 171 yds (long 50) and 1 TD and ran four times for 135 yds (long 64) and 2 TDs. Alex Medero 5 carries for 59 yds and 1 TD. Cesareo Beruvides 3 carries for 14 yds and 1 TD. Stephan Collie 4-yd TD run, 4 tackles (1 TFL), 1 fum rec. Brian Martinez 5 catches for 100 yds (long 50) and 1 TD. Steven Perez 5 tackles (2 TFL), 1 fum rec. Dorian Perez 3 TFL (1 sack), 1 caused fum. Joshua Flores 1 fum rec. Christian Lopez 5-of-5 PAT.

Braddock 48, Southwest 6: BRD: QB David Garcia 5-of-6 passing for 84 yds (long 40) and 2 TDs and ran six times for 204 yds (long 94) and 4 TDs. Daniel Aleman 3 catches, 54 yds, 2 TDs, 1 INT. Cesareo Beruvides 4 carries, 32 yds, 1 TD, 1 catch, 12 yds, 5 tackles, 1 fum rec. Erick Izquierdo 4 tackles (1 TFL). Steven Perez 4 tackles (2 TFL, 1 sack), 1 caused fum.

SW: QB Tyler Sandino 3-of-6 passing for 116 yds and 1 TD. Christian Melguizo 75-yd TD catch and run. Andrew Valdes 2 catches, 41 yds. yds. De’Sean McKinney 6 tackles. Nickolas Utset 5 tackles.

Submit Fall sports results

For high schools in Broward and Miami-Dade, if you have Fall varsity results along with top performers and their stats for this column, email hssports@miamiherald.com.

Bowling, cross country, football, golf, swimming, volleyball.

They will run in the newspaper and online. Photos accepted, too. No deadline. Send after the game, the next day or weekly. You will be alerted when it will appear in the newspaper and online.

---

Roundup compiled by Jim Varsallone

jvarsallone@miamiherald.com

