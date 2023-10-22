Archbishop of Canterbury makes surprise visit to Jerusalem

Archbishop Justin Welby with Hosam Elias Naoum. the Anglican archbishop of Jerusalem

The Archbishop of Canterbury made a surprise visit to Israel where he criticised the bombing of civilians in Gaza and urged a ceasefire in the region.

Justin Welby delivered a sermon at St George’s Cathedral in East Jerusalem on Sunday, having met other Christian and Jewish leaders in the region after arriving on Thursday.

After the sermon, which included passages from the Gospel of Matthew, the Archbishop reiterated that he had “called for a ceasefire and safe humanitarian passage”.

“All bombings of civilians are wrong,” he added.

“Everyone knows how difficult and chaotic wars are. The essential is that the principles of just fighting a war, and the discrimination principle between combatants and non-combatants is held to really, really strictly.”

He added: “In an urban environment it’s hard to exaggerate how hard that is, but also how necessary that is.”

Archbishop Welby also said he had “no idea” how many people died in a blast last week at an Anglican hospital in the Gaza Strip, and that assuming Israeli was responsible for it could be tantamount to antisemitic libel.

“I have no idea about how many civilians there were. I’ve heard so many numbers,” he told reporters.

“What I have said to people, publicly, is: ‘Don’t assume it’s Israel. You have no proof that it’s Israel. Many people have made a clear case it’s not. At the very best, do not start propagating another blood libel,” he said.

“Blood libel” is a term used for false accusations of atrocities committed by Jews against Christians that have stoked antisemitism and been used to justify pogroms.

It was his first visit to the region since the Hamas terror attacks in Israel on Oct 7 that resulted in the death of 1,400 people.

He visited Israel to offer solidarity to the local Anglican church, and in particular the Most Revd Hosam Naoum, the Anglican Archbishop in Jerusalem,.

A Lambeth Palace spokesman said: “This a crucial time for all of us to show solidarity and care to those impacted by this war. At the heart of the Christian faith is the idea that the church is one body. When one part of the body suffers, we all suffer. Being alongside our fellow Christians to listen, share and support is central to our faith. We are praying constantly for all who suffer in the Holy Land.”

Since Oct 7 the Archbishop has repeatedly condemned the terrorist attacks by Hamas and expressed concern about the rising death toll in Gaza, as well as calling for aid to be sent to its civilian population.

Speaking ahead of his visit to Israel, the Archbishop said: “Israel’s bombing campaign on the heavily populated Gaza Strip is causing massive civilian casualties and suffering. The people of Gaza are running out of water, food, medical supplies and places of refuge.”

At the same time, he added, families in Israel and around the world are waiting for news of their loved ones.

“The bloodshed, slaughter and suffering of innocent people on all sides must stop,” he said.