Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby to remember those suffering amid cost of living crisis in Christmas sermon

Those suffering "immense anxiety and hardship" amid the cost of living crisis will be remembered by the Archbishop of Canterbury in his Christmas sermon, due to be delivered later today.

As well as paying tribute to the late Queen, Justin Welby is also expected to reference the "desperate struggles of hospital wards" as well as those people who make perilous journeys in small boats, when he delivers his annual message.

It is not the first time he has hit out at the "cruelty" of the government's migrant policy.

Mr Welby is set to tell those listening that despite war and conflicts around the world and financial pressures on people closer to home, there is "unconquerable hope" in the birth of Jesus Christ.

In his first Christmas message since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Mr Welby will praise the example set by the late monarch, who "in obedience to the Christ-child lived a life of service and put her interest after those of the people she served".

The archbishop visited a church-run food bank in Canterbury in recent days and is expected to express concern for those struggling in a cost of living crisis.

He will say: "In Jesus Christ, God reaches out to each one of us here; to those who like his family have no resources, into the dark cells of prisons, into the desperate struggles of hospital wards, to those on small boats, to the despairing, and even to the condemned and the wicked, and says: 'Take me into your heart and life, let me set you free from the darkness that surrounds and fills you, for I too have been there. For in me, there is forgiveness, hope, life, and joy, whoever and wherever you are, whatever you have done'."

He will also refer to the suffering of millions facing famine in South Sudan and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The Archbishop of Canterbury's Christmas sermon will be preached during the 11am Christmas Day Eucharist at Canterbury Cathedral.

King Charles recorded his first Christmas message earlier this month at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. It will be broadcast during the afternoon.