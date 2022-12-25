Archbishop of Canterbury calls on Putin to end the war, compares asylum journeys to Christmas story

Danielle Sheridan

Archbishop - Geoff Pugh for the Telegraph
Archbishop - Geoff Pugh for the Telegraph

The Archbishop of Canterbury will call on Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine and “bring hope to millions” in his Christmas Day sermon.

The Archbishop, Justin Welby, will say that despite war and conflict around the world there is still “unconquerable hope” in faith.

In his sermon at Canterbury Cathedral, he is expected to say: “Even if the world forgets injustice, pays no attention to a war, God is present through Jesus in the world…

"When the darkness feels like it might overcome, we are tempted to look inwards. But God does not give up on anyone, ever.”

During his sermon the Archbishop will also praise Her Late Majesty The Queen for her "life of service and putting her interest after those of the people she served”.

The Archbishop will also express his concern for those making crossings across the Channel in small boats “who like God’s family” have no resources.

On Friday, the Archbishop likened prayers for migrants on “perilous journeys” to those for the Holy Family.

The Archbishop made a pastoral visit to Napier Barracks in Folkestone, in his own Diocese of Canterbury on Friday, where he met and prayed with asylum seekers.

The former Army barracks, which is for men only, accommodates asylum seekers from all over the world including Eritrea, Somalia, Iran, Iraq and Afghanistan.

The Archbishop was shown around the centre, which can hold 328 people who are going through the asylum process and who stay between 60 to 90 days, and heard stories from men who described some of their circumstances.

He told them: “All of you know joy. All of you know sadness. All of you are missing your family.”

The Archbishop went to the dorm area where the men sleep, the gym, the recreation space and the multi-faith area where he led a prayer service which included a Bible reading and a Christmas carol.

After the visit he said: “Today I made a pastoral visit to Napier Barracks in Canterbury diocese to hear the stories of those here seeking asylum. Like the Holy Family, we keep all those on perilous journeys in our prayers this Christmas.”

Archbishop
Archbishop

Last year the centre was ruled unlawful by the High Court after a legal challenge by six residents over the "squalid" accommodation.

The Home Office was warned by Public Health England that the accommodation was unsuitable when it was initially designated to house asylum seekers.

The six men, all said to be "survivors of torture and/or human trafficking", argued that the Home Office unlawfully accommodated people at the barracks and that conditions there posed "real and immediate risks to life and of ill-treatment".

Mr Justice Linden ruled in favour of the men in June last year and found that the Home Office acted unlawfully when deciding the former military camp was appropriate.

At the time the Home Office said that the site would "continue to operate and provide safe and secure accommodation" and that the judgement did not require it to close it. It added it would “carefully consider the ruling and our next steps”.

Campaigners including Liberty, and the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants have previously called for the barracks to be shut down.

Last week it emerged that dozens of asylum seekers were being moved out of hotels to the barracks.

Archbishop
Archbishop

Mr Welby has previously spoken out against the treatment of migrants. Earlier this year the entire leadership of the Church of England united in condemnation of the Government’s plan to deport migrants to Rwanda as an “immoral policy that shames Britain”.

All the then 25 bishops in the House of Lords – including the archbishops of Canterbury and York – said deportations and forced returns of asylum seekers “were not the way”.

“Whether or not the first deportation flight leaves Britain [on Tuesday] for Rwanda, this policy should shame us as a nation,” they said.

“The shame is our own, because our Christian heritage should inspire us to treat asylum seekers with compassion, fairness and justice, as we have for centuries.”

Earlier in the day, the Archbishop visited a food bank in Canterbury run by All Saints Canterbury (Church of England) church where he met with people affected by the cost of living crisis.

He made the visit as new research by the Church of England shows nearly three million adults in the UK are estimated to have sought help from church or other religious organisations since the start of the year.

Speaking after his visit to All Saints Canterbury, the Archbishop said: “People are facing immense pressures this winter. Along with other faith groups, the Church of England is providing a lifeline to those who need it in communities across the country. Visiting All Saints Canterbury food bank highlighted the desperate need for immediate relief in our communities, and the support the church is already trying to provide.”

The Archbishop will preach his Christmas sermon at Canterbury Cathedral during its 11am Christmas Day Eucharist.

