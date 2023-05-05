How the Archbishop of Canterbury will approach the biggest day of his career

Archbishop of Canterbury - Steve Parsons/PA Wire

It may be the biggest day of the Archbishop of Canterbury’s professional life, but ahead of the Coronation, the Most Rev Justin Welby is determined to stick to his regular morning routine.

For the past few months, throughout the Coronation preparations, he has spent an hour in personal prayer, followed by Morning Prayer in the Crypt Chapel at Lambeth Palace.

Sources said that Saturday morning would be no different. The adherence to his pattern may betray some nerves.

He has previously described his role in conducting the Coronation service as “an enormous honour and privilege”, but admitted that he was having “nightmares” about leaving the crown at Lambeth Palace.

“How did I get the crown to Lambeth Palace since it’s guarded by half the Army, I’ve no idea, but I was looking around and the King was looking at me, so it’s obviously weighing on me quite a lot,” he told Channel 4 in December.

His role in the ceremony has not been without controversy. The decision to include in the service a call for the public to pledge allegiance to the King has provoked a backlash, with some blaming the Archbishop and his evangelical sentiments for its inclusion.

Jonathan Dimbleby, the broadcaster, historian and close friend of the King’s told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Friday that the monarch would find the idea of the public swearing allegiance to him “abhorrent”.

“He wants, I think, to feel that people will share in the event – and I don’t quite know how this might have happened. I don’t know for certain but it would seem to me that this was an initiative by the Archbishop who, as we know, is strongly evangelical, who thought it would be a good thing to give everyone a chance to pay that homage. I think it was well-intentioned and rather ill-advised.”

"That it is so different from the King that I know."



Jonathan Dimbleby describes the invitation to swear allegiance during the Coronation as an 'ill-advised' move by the Archbishop of Canterbury.



📻 Listen to the whole interview live: https://t.co/eqxNk35bHL#R4Today pic.twitter.com/3sDkQWR1Xg — BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) May 5, 2023

The Archbishop hails from the conservative evangelical wing of the Church of England and was in his late 20s when he joined the congregation of Holy Trinity Brompton (HTB) in Kensington, London. The church founded the Alpha course - the doctrinally conservative but socially flexible international phenomenon which now operates around the world.

HTB had a profound impact on the Archbishop, who eventually became a lay leader there before quitting his high-salary career in 1989 and moving to Durham to train to be an Anglican priest.

In the aftermath of the backlash against the homage, Lambeth Palace insisted the call was an invitation for the public to pledge their allegiance to the King, not an expectation. Some people may just want to say the words “God save the King” instead of speaking the oath of allegiance, a spokesperson said last week.

On Friday morning, following Mr Dimbleby’s comments, sources said that all elements of the service were a joint decision.

Friends and colleagues of the Archbishop have however insisted he will not be fazed by the magnitude of the event.

“If I know Justin, the morning of the Coronation he will pause quietly before reading his Bible, go for a run – worship music blasting – and eat a giant bowl of porridge!” one of his close friends said.

Archbishop of Canterbury - Neil Turner/Lambeth Palace

“Justin is the real deal. He will be preparing meticulously whilst taking calls and continuing to do his day job, caring for his flock. The man behind the cloth cares deeply about God’s people and getting it right! He will want King Charles to be relaxed and not overwhelmed. This is exactly how Justin treats each person he cares for in his role as Archbishop, a gentleman in and out of the robes.”

Sources close to the Archbishop have told how he is deeply conscious of the immense significance of the Coronation service, and that is why he felt it was particularly important to continue with his daily prayer routine.

They also told how during his daily hour of personal prayer, he reads the Bible and prays for people and places in the world that are in his heart and on his mind, and that he has been particularly praying for the King, Queen and whole country in the run-up to the Coronation service.

According to one clergyman who worked with him, the Archbishop has “this steely-get-things-done attitude”, which is perhaps a hangover from his 11 years working in the oil industry before he felt called to ministry. It is this tenacity, combined with his deep spirituality, which those who know him believe will carry him through any last-minute nerves or nightmares.

Another close friend added that: “Justin cares about people much more than he cares about position or power. That’s such a crucial qualification for someone entrusted with the sacred and influential role that he is.

“You could see decades of God preparing him for that unique role - through his business career, his experiences with conflict resolution - and even through personal suffering. There was a sense that God was getting him ready to lead with a wise head and an empathetic heart.”

King Charles Archbishop - Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Lord Williams, who was Archbishop of Canterbury from 2002 to 2012 until the Most Rev Welby took over, agreed that his successor’s profound faith and spirituality is his defining characteristic. He said: “I’m quite sure that the Coronation will have been occupying the forefront of his mind and prayers quite a lot in recent months. He's somebody who takes his responsibility before God, very seriously and feels it very deeply.

“But he’s also somebody who, while entirely serious about that, doesn't take himself too seriously, and I've always found that refreshing in my contact with him – that he doesn't have a solemn or self-important view of his office. He knows he's answerable to God first and foremost. And I suppose that’s the most liberating thing anybody can say.”

He added that his successor has “a very sharp wit and a very good sense of the absurd – certainly from our exchanges”.

Asked how he may feel when conducting the Coronation service, Lord Williams reflected back on his own experience of a daunting Royal event held at Westminster Abbey during which he conducted the wedding of the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2011.

“I suppose I was approaching it, yes, with some trepidation but also with the knowledge that once you're actually engaged in the service itself, it’s the people in front of you that you think about. Again, that’s a liberating thing. You’re not thinking about the cameras, you’re thinking about: here are some human beings. Your job is to minister here and now.”

Lord Carey - Fiona Hanson/PA Wire

Lord Carey, who was Archbishop of Canterbury from 1991 to 2002 and presided over major Royal occasions including the funerals of the Queen Mother and Princess Diana, as well as the Queen’s Golden Jubilee, added: “The crucial thing for an Archbishop throughout all this is never to get in the way. Our duty is to serve the church and nation and ensure that the Royal family gets the support they deserve.

“This is what the Archbishop will have had in mind in these past months and will be at the forefront of his mind today.”

Lord Carey also pointed to the “significant changes” to the Coronation service which “reflect the personalities of both the King and the Archbishop but ensure that the essential sacred moments remain the same”.

There will be a number of stark contrasts in Saturday’s Coronation service, compared to that of the late Queen. Conducted in 1953 by the then Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev Geoffrey Fisher, the service did not refer to any faiths other than Christianity, honouring the role of the monarch as the Supreme Governor of the Church of England.

However, on Saturday the Archbishop will preside over a much more modern service, which, for the first time in history, will see non-Christian faith leaders play an active role. He has previously said that it will be both a “deeply Christian” service but also reflect “the fact that we’re infinitely more diverse than we were in 1953”.

Last week, Buckingham Palace announced that when he is crowned, leaders from Jewish, Hindu, Sikh, Muslim, and Buddhist groups will deliver a greeting to the King in unison. Peers from different faiths will also hand over items that of cultural and religious significance outside of Christianity when the King is presented with the Regalia.

“Defender of the Faith” is a title that all English sovereigns since Henry VIII have held in their role as head of the Church of England.

However, in 1994, the King, when he was still the Prince of Wales, caused controversy when he spoke of his desire to become “Defender of Faith” rather than “Defender of the Faith” as monarch – raising the prospect of a major change in the ancient relationship between the Church of England and the monarchy. However, this did not happen and the King has continued to have a profound respect for his own faith, as well as the role of other religions in modern society.

Like his late mother, the King is a regular churchgoer and faithful Christian, and like his father, the late Prince Philip, he holds a deep passion for interfaith initiatives and dialogue.

It has also been reported that the Archbishop, 67, has held spiritual guidance sessions with the King, including on the significance of his Coronation oath, the Christian symbolism of the regalia and the commitments he will make to his subject.

There has been much speculation as to whether the Archbishop will resign after the Coronation, and before he reaches the mandatory retirement age of 70, as commentators believe that presiding over the Coronation would be a career highlight.

“I’ve heard a lot of rumours,” Archbishop Foley Beach, Archbishop of the Anglican Church in North America, said. “But I’d hate to speculate on that because he’s still a young man in many regards.

“The position that he’s in, it’s the honour of a lifetime,” he added, “and also it’s an incredible stewardship on behalf of the nation, for him to lead the Coronation service.”

