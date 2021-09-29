Archana Puran Singh Reacts to Memes on Her and Navjot Singh Sidhu, Says 'Kissa Kursi Ka'

In a dramatic turn of events, the cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as the Punjab Congress chief on September 28. While announcing his resignation on his Twitter account, Sidhu also stated that he will remain in the party. As soon as the news broke, along with Sidhu, it was actress and TV personality Archana Puran Singh who started trending. Archana earlier replaced Sidhu on ''The Kapil Sharma Show'', which is enjoying its third run on the television.

After the news broke out, several Twitter users started a hilarious meme fest on the micro-blogging site that will leave you in splits. Sharing funny posts on Twitter, people joked about how the former cricketer might return to the chat show and take back his position from Archana. Users also shared memes about Archana’s reaction to the news.

Sharing a popular meme of comedian Abhishek Upmanyu that reads – “Mai Kya Karu Phir? Job Chhod Du? (What should I do? Leave my job?),” one of the users wrote that it was Archana’s reaction when Sidhu resigned from Punjab Congress.

Navjot singh siddu resigns from Punjab Congress. Meanwhile Archana Puran Singh From Kapil Sharma Show @apshaha pic.twitter.com/BMDzKf7UoV — Shreyash (@Shreyash_2204) September 28, 2021

Another user morphed Archana’s face on the image of a news anchor and wrote ‘Dar ka mahaul hai.’ Here, look at some of the most trending memes:

#NavjotSinghSidhu resigns from President post of Punjab congress Meanwhile : Archana Puran Singh pic.twitter.com/ERtcx9jXwj — Amitabh Parody (@bachpanamitabh) September 28, 2021

#NavjotSinghSidhu resigned from Congress Archana Puran Singh to Kapil sharma rn: pic.twitter.com/qrSLKWyMZA — Tweetera (@DoctorrSayss) September 28, 2021

When you find out Navjot Sidhu has resigned from Congress pic.twitter.com/bqLLfzDWjt — Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 28, 2021

Even Archana took to her Instagram account and shared a couple of hilarious memes in a post that left her fans in splits. The first meme took a dig at her reaction on learning that Sidhu has resigned as Punjab Congress Chief. Some mems even mocked that people are waiting for Congress to announce Archana as their Punjab Congress President. “Not Rahul Gandhi but Archana Puran Singh is more tensed right now,” read another meme.

Story continues

In the post, she had also shared a snap of Twitter Trending which featured her name in the top trending list. Sharing the memes, in the caption, Archana wrote, “I Meme Myself. Kissa Kursi Ka.” Sumona Chakravarti was in splits as she said that some of the memes were actually hilarious.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here