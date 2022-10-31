ArcelorMittal S.A.: ArcelorMittal announces the publication of third quarter 2022 sell-side analyst consensus figures

·3 min read
October 31, 2022, 16:00 CET

ArcelorMittal today announces the publication of its third quarter 2022 sell-side analysts’ consensus figures.

The consensus figures are based on analysts’ estimates recorded on an external web-based tool provided and managed by an independent company, Visible Alpha.

To arrive at the consensus figures below, Visible Alpha has aggregated the expectations of sell-side analysts who, to the best of our knowledge, cover ArcelorMittal on a continuous basis. This is currently a group of ~15 brokers.

The listed analysts follow ArcelorMittal on their own initiative and ArcelorMittal is not responsible for their views. ArcelorMittal is neither involved in the collection of the information nor in the compilation of the estimates.

3Q’22 consensus estimates

  • EBITDA ($m)                        $2,337

  • Net income ($m)                  $1,355

  • Earnings per share ($)         $1.52

Number of sell-side analyst participation: 12 brokers

The sell-side analysts who cover ArcelorMittal and whose estimates are included in the 3Q’22 group consensus outlined above are the following:

  1. Bank of America – Patrick Mann

  2. CITI – Ephrem Ravi, Krishan Agarwal

  3. Deutsche Bank – Bastian Synagowitz

  4. Exane – Tristan Gresser

  5. Goldman Sachs – Nina Dergunova, Devesh Sharma

  6. Groupo Santander – Robert Jackson

  7. Jefferies – Alan Spence

  8. Kepler – Rochus Brauneiser

  9. Keybanc – Phil Gibbs

  10. Morgan Stanley – Alain Gabriel

  11. Oddo – Maxime Kogge, Haythem Bohli

  12. UBS – Myles Allsop, Andrew Jones

Disclaimer

'Estimates based on Visible Alpha consensus dated 28.10.22. The disclaimer is:

The information provided by Visible Alpha cited herein is provided “as is” and “as available” without warranty of any kind. Use of any Visible Alpha data is at a user’s own risk and Visible Alpha disclaims any liability for use of the Visible Alpha data. Although the information is obtained or compiled from reliable sources Visible Alpha neither can nor does guarantee or make any representation or warranty, either express or implied, as to the accuracy, validity, sequence, timeliness, completeness or continued availability of any information or data, including third-party content, made available herein. In no event shall Visible Alpha be liable for any decision made or action or inaction taken in reliance on any information or data, including third-party content. Visible Alpha further explicitly disclaims, to the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, any warranty of any kind, whether express or implied, including warranties of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose and non-infringement.

The consensus estimate is based on estimates, forecasts and predictions made by third party financial analysts, as described above. It is not prepared based on information provided or checked by ArcelorMittal and can only be seen as a consensus view on ArcelorMittal's results from an outside perspective. ArcelorMittal has not provided input on these forecasts, except by referring to past publicly disclosed information. ArcelorMittal does not accept any responsibility for the quality or accuracy of any individual forecast or estimate. This web page may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by ArcelorMittal or third parties. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between ArcelorMittal's actual future results, financial situation, development or performance, and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in ArcelorMittal's periodic reports available on http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/.

Additional share buyback disclosure

The Company has also provided additional share buyback information on the Companies website summarizing the latest share buyback transactions and provides a model for the latest weighted average per share data. This information is expected to be updated each quarter shortly after quarter close.

Link as follows: ArcelorMittal Shares Status As Of September 30 2022.

ENDS

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel company, with a presence in 60 countries and primary steelmaking facilities in 16 countries. In 2021, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $76.6 billion and crude steel production of 69.1 million metric tonnes, while iron ore production reached 50.9 million metric tonnes.

Our purpose is to produce ever smarter steels that have a positive benefit for people and planet. Steels made using innovative processes which use less energy, emit significantly less carbon and reduce costs. Steels that are cleaner, stronger and reusable. Steels for electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure that will support societies as they transform through this century. With steel at our core, our inventive people and an entrepreneurial culture at heart, we will support the world in making that change. This is what we believe it takes to be the steel company of the future.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).

For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit: http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/

Contact information ArcelorMittal Investor Relations

 

 

 

General

+44 20 7543 1128

Retail

+44 20 3214 2893

SRI

+44 20 3214 2801

Bonds/Credit
E-mail

+33 171 921 026
investor.relations@arcelormittal.com

 

 

 

 

Contact information ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications

 



Paul Weigh
Tel:
E-mail:



 

+44 20 3214 2419
press@arcelormittal.com

 

 


 

 


