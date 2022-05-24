ArcelorMittal appoints Stephanie Werner-Dietz as Executive Vice President and global head of HR

ArcelorMittal S.A.
·2 min read
ArcelorMittal S.A.
ArcelorMittal S.A.

24 May 2022, 10:00 CET

ArcelorMittal today announces that Stephanie Werner-Dietz will join the company on 1st September 2022 as Executive Vice President and global head of human resources.

Bart Wille, who currently holds this position, has decided to retire at the end of this year following a career of 37 years in human resources management.
   
Stephanie joins ArcelorMittal from Nokia, where she is Chief People Officer and a member of the Group Leadership Team. In this position she has responsibility for all people-related topics including human resource management, real estate and health and safety. She recently launched Nokia’s new people strategy, which has a strong emphasis on growth, skills and development.

She joined Nokia in 1998 after graduating from university, and in nearly 25 years with the company has held various HR leadership positions in Germany, Finland, China, Switzerland, the Philippines, the US and Romania. A German native, she holds a diploma in applied business languages (Chinese) and international business studies from the University of Applied Sciences of Bremen, in Germany.

Stephanie will report to Aditya Mittal, Chief Executive Officer of ArcelorMittal, and will also work closely on human resources issues with Mr Lakshmi N. Mittal in his role of Executive Chairman. She will be based in the company’s head office in Luxembourg.

Commenting, Lakshmi N. Mittal, Executive Chairman, said:

“First of all, I must thank Bart who has made a significant contribution to ArcelorMittal’s people agenda since joining the company five years ago. He has introduced several important initiatives to strengthen our talent base and build a high performing organisation where everyone can thrive and perform. Under his guidance we have focused on attracting, developing and engaging a new generation of leaders, and on making our company more diverse and inclusive. He will be staying with us until the end of this year, but I will take this opportunity to wish him all the best in this next phase of his life. With Stephanie we will have another highly experienced human resources executive, who will ensure that ArcelorMittal further refines and develops its people strategy, so that we can continue to attract and develop the brightest talent in all our operations around the world.”

Aditya Mittal, Chief Executive, said:

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Bart for his strong leadership of the HR function in the past five years. He is a much-valued colleague and member of the ArcelorMittal family. We will miss his wise counsel but wish him a very happy and fulfilling retirement. I’m very much looking forward to welcoming Stephanie to ArcelorMittal and working closely with her on our people agenda. At the end of the day it is our people who bring to life our purpose of making smarter steels for people and planet, so we must ensure ArcelorMittal is attractive to as diverse a pool of talent as possible in support of our ambition to remain the world’s leading steel company in the coming decade and beyond.”

Stephanie Werner-Dietz said:

“One of the first things that attracted me to ArcelorMittal is the fact that people, alongside the planet, sit at the heart of its purpose. I am passionate about people, who are the driving force behind every company’s success. Having spent 25 years in the technology sector with Nokia, I am happy to embark on a new learning journey and a new challenge with ArcelorMittal - a truly global business with more than 150,000 employees. I am already fascinated by the steel industry which is far more technologically sophisticated than I had imagined. I also like the fact the company has a strong learning culture, with the ArcelorMittal University sitting at the heart of this. There are several major trends which we need to integrate into our people strategy in the coming decade - decarbonisation is the obvious one, but also digitalisation, artificial intelligence, the evolution of the workplace, and the further steps to embrace diversity and inclusion into the culture of the organisation. I can’t wait to get started and am delighted that I will also have the opportunity to work with Bart for the first few months before he retires.”

ENDS

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries and primary steelmaking facilities in 16 countries. In 2021, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $76.6 billion and crude steel production of 69.1 million metric tonnes, while iron ore production reached 50.9 million metric tonnes.

Our purpose is to produce ever smarter steels that have a positive benefit for people and planet. Steels made using innovative processes which use less energy, emit significantly less carbon and reduce costs. Steels that are cleaner, stronger and reusable. Steels for electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure that will support societies as they transform through this century. With steel at our core, our inventive people and an entrepreneurial culture at heart, we will support the world in making that change. This is what we believe it takes to be the steel company of the future.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).

For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit: http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/

 

 

Contact information ArcelorMittal Investor Relations

 

 

 

General

+44 20 7543 1128

Retail

+44 20 3214 2893

SRI

+44 20 3214 2801

Bonds/Credit
E-mail

+33 171 921 026
investor.relations@arcelormittal.com

 

 

 

 

Contact information ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications

 



Paul Weigh
Tel:
E-mail:



 

+44 20 3214 2419
press@arcelormittal.com

 

 


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Stamkos, Kucherov lead Lightning past Panthers 5-1 in Game 3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu opens French Open with three-set victory

    PARIS — Canadian Bianca Andreescu scored a three-set victory over Ysaline Bonaventure of Belgium in the first round of the French Open on Monday. Andreescu dropped the opening set 6-3, before bouncing back to win the next two sets, 7-5 and 6-0. "I really said to myself 'stay in the present moment … keep fighting because it's not over until it's over,'" Andreescu told TSN. "I really had to put pressure on her — if not, I knew she was going to win." The former world No. 4 fell battled back from a

  • Quick qualifying run gives Palou another 2nd at Indianapolis

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Alex Palou gracefully accepted another second-place finish at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday. He'd rather be winning. The Spaniard was runner-up to Helio Castroneves in last year's Indianapolis 500 and returned to the 2.5-mile oval for Sunday's final day of qualifying and finished second again. This time it was to his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Scott Dixon. Palou's four-lap average of 233.499 mph qualified him one spot below Dixon and he'll start next Sunday's race i

  • Who is Christopher Nkunku?

    Christopher Nkunku is playing for the French Nation Team in the upcoming World Cup 2022. What do you know about him?

  • Cozens hat trick leads Canada to 6-3 win over Kazakhstan at world championship

    HELSINKI — Dylan Cozens scored three times, including two power-play goals that put the game out of reach, as Canada posted a 6-3 win over Kazakhstan in a penalty-filled game Thursday at the world hockey championship. Damon Severson had the winning goal and two assists for Canada, which improved to 4-0 and set up a showdown with Switzerland (4-0) on Saturday for sole possession of first place in Group A. Drake Batherson had a goal and an assist and Adam Lowry had a power-play goal. Ryan Graves a

  • Which star injury looms larger in the Avalanche-Blues series?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the implications after Samuel Girard and Jordan Binnington were injured in Game 3.

  • Vasilevskiy leads Lightning past Panthers 2-0 for sweep

    Andrei Vasilevskiy had 49 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning completed a four-game sweep of the Florida Panthers with a 2-0 victory Monday night that sent the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions back to the Eastern Conference final for the sixth time in eight years. Pat Maroon snapped a scoreless tie, batting Zach Bogosian’s shot down behind Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky before the puck trickled into the net a little over six minutes into the third period. Ondrej Palat added an empty-

  • Oilers, Flames alumni look back at last playoff Battle of Alberta: 'A lot of hate'

    CALGARY — Esa Tikkanen could feel his team's season, and perhaps the Edmonton Oilers' dynasty, starting to slip away. He also knew a 3-0 deficit — even in the knife-edged Battle of Alberta — didn't mean much at the time. The Oilers found themselves in that big hole early in Game 7 against the Calgary Flames on April 16, 1991, at what was then known as the Olympic Saddledome. Looking to shake his team to life, Edmonton head coach John Muckler called timeout late in the first period. "He goes, 'We

  • Divided by hockey loyalties, Calgary brothers call truce for Battle of Alberta

    The Battle of Alberta is sparking a lot of rivalries across the province as fans get set for Game 2 of the Edmonton-Calgary series, and in some cases those rivalries run deep in families within the same household. Consider brothers Mark and Douglas Henri, who live in the northwest Calgary community of Royal Oak with their sister, mom and dad. The whole family cheers for the Calgary Flames, except for Mark, who is an Edmonton Oilers fan. "It's pretty hard. My entire family — that includes my aunt

  • Lightning up 3-0 in series, Panthers at brink of elimination

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • Canada's Kadeisha Buchanan wins Champions League again as Lyon beats Barcelona 3-1

    TURIN, Italy (AP) — Canadian defender Kadeisha Buchanan won the UEFA Women’s Champions League for the fifth time as Lyon beat defending champion Barcelona 3-1 in Saturday's final. Lyon, which won the trophy for a record-extending eighth time, was 3-0 up after just 33 minutes and cruised home. The French side has taken eight of the past 12 editions of the Women’s Champions League. Captain Wendie Renard, Sarah Bouhaddi and Eugénie Le Sommer have been part of all those successes. But Barcelona went

  • Flames searching for answers to McDavid, Oilers with Edmonton eyeing 3-1 series lead

    EDMONTON — The Calgary Flames need to figure out a way to at least begin to contain Connor McDavid. The same goes for Leon Draisaitl. Evander Kane, too. Because if they don't start putting up some roadblocks to slow down the Oilers captain and his scorching-hot linemates, the first playoff Battle of Alberta in 31 years could be over quicker than most thought possible — and with the opposite result. McDavid, Draisaitl and Kane have combined for 55 points in 10 post-season contests this spring, in

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • Penguins F Bryan Rust fine with taking a discount to stay

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Rust felt he deserved a raise. He just didn't necessarily want one so big it would jeopardize his chances of staying in Pittsburgh. Sure the versatile Pittsburgh Penguins forward had a sense of what his worth would have been on the open market. Ultimately, however, staying in the place where he met his wife, had his son and won two Stanley Cups trumped whatever curiosity he might have felt about exploring his options elsewhere. If that means the six-year deal worth $5.125

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Saturday the Colorado Avalanche take on the St. Louis Blues in Game 3 of their series, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links belo

  • Lehkonen scores twice to help Avalanche beat Blues 5-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Despite regaining the edge in their second-round series, the Colorado Avalanche aren't satisfied. Artturi Lehkonen scored twice, Darcy Kuemper stopped 29 shots and the Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 in Game 3 on Saturday night to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Logan O'Connor, Nazem Kadri and Gabriel Landeskog also scored as the Avalanche bounced back from a 4-1 loss at home two nights earlier, and improved to 3-0 on the road in the postseason. “Of course it

  • NHL, St. Louis police looking into threats made toward Kadri

    The NHL said Monday that St. Louis police are investigating threats made toward Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri, who has been the subject of racist social media posts since he was involved in a collision that knocked Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington out for the rest of the series. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press by email that the league and police looking into the situation. The team said Sunday night it was aware of threats against Kadri and was working with loc

  • Mark Giordano signs team-friendly two-year extension with Maple Leafs

    Mark Giordano is taking a discount to stay with the Maple Leafs.

  • Defending champ Krejcikova loses to French foe in 1st round

    PARIS (AP) — Barbora Krejcikova arrived at the French Open as the defending champion in singles and doubles. She also was coming off a three-month absence from the tour because of an injured right elbow, so even her own expectations were rather modest. Krejcikova was right to be apprehensive — and on Monday, she become only the third woman in the professional era to exit in the first round at Roland Garros a year after earning the trophy. The second-seeded Krejcikova got off to a terrific start