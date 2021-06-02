Arcadis renews partnership with Techstars and joins Sustainability Challenge

Amsterdam, June 2, 2021 – Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, today announced that it is renewing its partnership with Techstars, the worldwide network that helps entrepreneurs succeed, through a flexible model focused on sourcing startups and scaleups for engagement, as well as access to the Techstars network.

Previously, Arcadis partnered with Techstars to launch the City of 2030 accelerator program with two annual waves of ten startups participating in the program that were identifying and developing innovative solutions to transform the natural and built environment.

The new flexible model will consist of two pillars. First, a continuation of startup and scaleup sourcing in line with the Arcadis innovation roadmap. Secondly, through participation in the Techstars Sustainability Challenge, Arcadis will work with other corporations and not-for-profit organizations in advancing our sustainability portfolio and contribute to realizing the Net Zero challenge. The sustainability themes Arcadis will look to actively help shape include mobility decarbonization, built asset decarbonization and circular networks.

“As Arcadis leads the way in shaping the future of our industry by bringing sustainable and digital solutions to our clients, we continue to believe in the power of innovative startups and scaleups with a like-minded vision. Therefore, we are proud to continue our alignment with Techstars as we look for ways to address current and future real-world business problems,” said Arcadis Chief Innovation Officer Stephan Ritter.

