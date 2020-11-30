Topshop owner Arcadia faces collapse within hours

Woman walks by Topshop

Sir Philip Green's retail empire Arcadia, which includes Topshop, Burton and Dorothy Perkins, could face collapse within hours.

The company could enter administration as soon as Monday, putting 13,000 jobs at risk.

Senior sources at the company have told the BBC they do not expect a last-minute rescue deal.

The group had been seeking extra cash to help it plug the gap from lost sales during the pandemic.

Administration gives a business protection from its creditors while it is put back on an even keel, or while parts or all of it are sold off.

Some stores could close, but Arcadia's brands, which also include Wallis and Evans, are household names, and are likely to survive in some form.

Billionaire Mike Ashley's Frasers Group wrote to Arcadia on Sunday saying it would offer an emergency loan of up to £50m to help with the group's short-term cash-flow problems.

A letter addressed to Arcadia Group executives, and seen by the BBC, said the offer could protect thousands of jobs, stores and pensions, but would be immediately withdrawn if the group, or any of its smaller brands, entered an insolvency process.

Coronavirus crisis

But on Sunday, a senior source at Arcadia Group told the BBC's business editor Simon Jack: "If this was about £50m we could find that in five minutes."

The source added: "This is obviously a sad day, we tried to save it a year ago when £200m was put into the business and the pension fund, but it's impossible to operate now.

"You don't know when you'll be open, you don't know what stock to buy."

Questions over the future of Sir Philip's retail empire were raised on Friday, after it emerged that talks with potential lenders for a £30m loan had failed.

Arcadia was seeking extra cash as coronavirus had had "a material impact on trading" across its businesses, it said.

Its brands once dominated High Street fashion, but its chains have been hit hard by store closures.

Arcadia would be the biggest retail collapse of the pandemic. But even before coronavirus, Arcadia's best-known names were struggling against newer, online-only fashion retailers like Asos, Boohoo and Pretty Little Thing.

Who is Sir Philip Green?

Retail tycoon Sir Philip bought Arcadia Group, which also includes brands such as Evans and Outfit, in 2002. His wife, Lady Cristina Green, is the majority owner of its parent company Taveta Investments.

Sir Philip with his wife Lady Green are worth £930m, according to the Sunday Times Rich List

The couple are worth £930m, according to the Sunday Times Rich List.

Much of their wealth is derived from a £1.2bn dividend payment Sir Philip took from Arcadia and paid to his wife in 2005. Since Lady Green is a resident in Monaco, it was paid to her tax-free.

In a colourful career, Sir Philip has been both lauded as the "King of the High Street" and branded the "unacceptable face of capitalism".

Pensions impact

Adding to the uncertainty facing the thousands of Arcadia staff is an estimated £350m hole in the company's pension fund.

On Sunday, the chair of the Work and Pensions Committee, Stephen Timms, called on the Green family to plug the gap

"Whatever happens to the group, the Green family must make good the deficit in the Arcadia pension fund," the Labour MP said, adding he would raise the matter with the Pensions Regulator.

Pensions consultant John Ralfe told the BBC that if Sir Philip used his personal wealth to plug the hole in the Arcadia pension pot, that would ensure workers enrolled in the scheme received their full pension.

But he said that even if he did not provide a full top up, Arcadia workers should still receive the majority of their pension entitlement through the Pension Protection Fund.

Sir Philip previously faced controversy for selling off BHS, the former department store chain, for £1 to high-profile businessman Dominic Chappell. The following year, BHS went bust with the loss of 11,000 jobs and a pension deficit of £571m.

He reached a deal with the Pensions Regulator to inject £363m into that scheme.

Retail woes

The collapse of Arcadia could also have a knock-on effect on Debenhams as it is feared it could scupper a potential sale of the department store chain to JD Sports.

Arcadia is the biggest concession in Debenhams, accounting for about £75m of sales.

JD Sports had been closing in on a rescue deal to buy Debenhams, which is currently in administration for the second time in a year.

Debenhams has already cut about 6,500 jobs since May, and now has about 12,000 employees across 124 stores.

There are fears Arcadia's expected collapse could affect the future of Debenhams

According to a source close to the JD Sports, the appointment of administrators to Arcadia would give the company "more to think about".

A final decision is expected within days.

Arcadia Group and Debenhams are far from the only recent casualties in the retail sector.

On Friday, menswear retailer Moss Bros launched a restructuring of its business after it said trading had been "severely impacted" by Covid-19. It hired auditors to prepare for the company voluntary arrangement earlier in 2020.

Fashion chains Peacocks and Jaeger were also placed into administration after owner Edinburgh Woollen Mill Group failed to find a buyer.

