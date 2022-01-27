Arcade: The Revolutionary Game-Fi Platform’s Deflationary Model Explained

Arcade has published its brand new article entitled, "Earnings, Not Emissions — "A Deflationary Model." It addresses why Arcade is different than most crypto-related projects on the market today. Those interested in learning more can do so below.

Tortola, British Indian Ocean Territory, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Arcade has published a new article entitled, “Earnings, Not Emissions — “A Deflationary Model.” It sheds light on the most critical aspects of the revolutionary Game-fi platform describing how the rewards from mission pools are funded by earnings from in-game activities for game developers, guilds, players, and all $ARCADE holders. Those interested in taking a step into the future and other interested individuals can view the full article at Arcade/Blog.

The report includes several interesting pieces of information; in particular, it is a detailed account of how earnings from in-game activities fund the rewards from mission pools, rather than a set emission schedule that is typical in crypto projects today. This information should be of particular interest to yield chasers, gamers, guilds, and game developers. Moreover, unlike most projects that offer a high yield that only seems to decrease over time, Arcade is much different from most crypto-related projects on the market today.

One of the most important pieces of information the article conveys is how Arcade’s innovative mission pools platform revolutionizes the staking rewards opportunity by extracting actual earnings from Play-to-Earn games. The best example of this is perhaps found in the following extract:

‘The rewards a token holder receives from staking, in a mission pool, are not emissions from the community vault, but are $ARCADE that is purchased on the open market.’

In discussing the article’s creation, Josh, CEO at Arcade said:

“Arcade is the Play-to-Earn ecosystem that brings game developers, guilds, players, and $ARCADE holders together.”

