Arcade Fire’s Win Butler denies sexual misconduct allegations as four accuse singer of ‘inappropriate’ behaviour

Arcade Fire’s Win Butler has denied allegations of sexual misconduct made against him by multiple people.

Four accusers have spoken out against the musician, accusing him of “inappropriate” actions between 2015 and 2020.

All fans of the band, they allege that they had sexual interactions with Butler when they were aged between 18 and 23. Butler at the time was between 36 and 39.

One accuser, who spoke under the pseudonym Lily and uses they/them pronouns, says that they met the musician at a concert in 2015.

After the gig, Butler allegedly touched them non-consensually in a car and gave them a kiss that they “did not ask for”.

Butler was married at the time to bandmate Régine Chassagne. The pair are still married.

They also claim that Butler “pinned me up against the wall and was aggressively grabbing my body and sticking his tongue down my throat”.

Butler on stage at Coachella in April (Getty Images for Coachella)

They refer to the incident as “manipulation”, adding that it was “not OK in the context”.

In a statement to the publication, Butler said that while he was “very sorry to anyone who I have hurt with my behaviour... these relationships were all consensual”.

“I fucked up, and while not an excuse, I will continue to look forward and heal what can be healed, and learn from past experiences,” he said.

Of Lily’s second allegation, Butler said that he didn’t “remember who initiated it” but added that it was “definitely mutual”.

Chassagne also shared her own statement, saying: “I know he has never, and would never, touch a woman without her consent and I am certain he never did.”

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.