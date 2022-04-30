Arcade Fire blow Koko’s doors back open in dramatic style

Led by Win Butler, Arcade Fire re-opened Koko in style - Getty

Koko, the nightclub and music venue in Camden, was engulfed by fire in January 2020 and badly damaged. Following a £70 million refurbishment, it has reopened over two years later with a different style of combustion: Arcade Fire playing the most incendiary gig you could ever hope to see.

The Canadian ensemble are an arena band on their way to stadiums, which made this a very intimate gig, performed to around 1,500 people packed onto a small dance floor and balcony. It all took place beneath a huge disco ball, which has occupied pride of place in this splendid Victorian emporium since it was a New Romantic disco back in the 1980s.

Yet in a darkness illuminated by starkly moody lighting, you could have been forgiven for imagining there were as many people on the stage as there were below. The core five-piece group were augmented by another four musicians, but the way they constantly moved about in silhouette, swapping instruments and changing places, created an impression of something even bigger – as reflected in the scale of the music itself.

The fierceness, passion and intensity of Arcade Fire is almost overwhelming: a kind of unified intent to overpower an audience. They stir up a wall of sound that can include accordion, violin and African percussion along with the usual synths, pianos, guitars and drums. Imagine a mixture of the take-no-prisoners attack of The Clash, the pulsing electro drive of New Order, the epic spiritual ambition of U2 and the swaggering showmanship of Bruce Springsteen, and you get an idea of why their audience is so devoted. There is a cult-like aspect to this band, to the way they line up on cue to deliver rowdy, ragged unison backing-vocals, and pump their fists to urge the audience to join in.

Arcade Fire essentially make concept albums about big philosophical subjects, often grappling with the desensitisation and distractions of the modern world, while questioning their own place in this bombardment of information – which doesn’t sound like a bundle of laughs. They’re on the road to promote a forthcoming fifth album, We, from which they played new songs with portentous titles such as The Age of Anxiety and End of the Empire (Parts I to IV).

Their frontman, the hulking 6’ 3” Win Butler, always cuts an imposing presence. He was aggressively badly dressed for the band’s first British show this side of the pandemic, with a terrible hack of a haircut and what looked like a gardening waistcoat. But to look as though he had wandered in from pruning his rose bushes is part of his anti-rock-star persona, his desire to blur the lines between artist and audience. This gig was being streamed live online, and Butler couldn’t help telling the internet audience: “After this is over, go out and do something real. Go see your mum, she misses you.”

Régine Chassagne gives the Koko crowd a lasering on Friday night - Getty

He isn’t, at least, without self-awareness. “I know I sound like an a--hole,” he admitted, while trying to quiet the crowd. “There’s actually a spirit in a room like this – a fire almost burned it to the ground, and it’s been a really f---ed up couple of years, and it would be really beautiful if we could just shut the f--- up and listen.” But the approach worked, with the room falling silent for a spookily tender version of their 2007 song, My Body is a Cage.

The thing is, you can’t be a great live band without great songs, and Arcade Fire have fistfuls of those. They tend to build them around repeated mantras and chants which are easy to get hold of – which the crowd sing as if they were part of the band themselves. Nor, for all their proselytising intensity, are Arcade Fire without a sense of fun. They have a fantastic grasp of dance floor dynamics as they blast out slamming, insistent disco beats on such floor-filling anthems as Afterlife and Reflektor.

Koko’s giant disco ball spun again while Butler’s multi-instrumentalist wife Regine Chassagne danced wildly around, firing laser lights from her disco belt. There were gasps of delight as a bunch of giant smiley inflatable tube-men shot up during the climactic Everything Now, waving their arms as if conducting the mayhem. Their songs may be full of doom and gloom, but Arcade Fire inspired a mood of giddy apocalyptic fervour, as if we were at the last gig at the end of the world, and might as well go out singing and dancing.

No further performances. Info: koko.co.uk