ARCA penalizes Zane Smith for purposely wrecking Michael Self

Zane Smith’s title hopes are pretty much toast. (Getty)

ARCA driver Zane Smith’s long-shot title hopes are practically nonexistent after he was penalized 100 points on Tuesday.

Smith was penalized for crashing Michael Self intentionally during Saturday night’s race at Salem Speedway. Self and Smith made contact early in the race and Smith apparently took exception to that contact. He then crashed Self.

Smith was parked by ARCA after the incident and left the race 305 points behind teammate Sheldon Creed for the points lead. Smith is still second behind Creed in the standings but is now 405 points back with two races to go. Creed can clinch the championship at Lucas Oil Raceway on Oct. 6.

“I guess some drivers don’t like to be raced hard,” Self told ARCA’s site after the race. “I’ve worked hard for everything I have. I am racing the last two so we’ll see how it works out.”

Creed supported Smith’s actions. Chandler Smith won Saturday night. Creed has three wins and Zane Smith has four in 2018.

“I was proud of my teammate Zane. He did what he needed to do. You race people the way you want to be raced.”

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

