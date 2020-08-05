Arca Biopharma Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Dr. Bristow

AB201 being developed as a potential treatment for COVID-19 and other RNA virus associated diseases



ARCA anticipates filing an IND for AB201 in Q3 2020 and initiating Phase 2 clinical testing in Q4 2020

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARCA biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ABIO), a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2020 and provided a corporate update.

Dr. Michael Bristow, ARCA’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “As the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has progressed, serious complications relating to over-activation of the coagulation and immune systems have increasingly been observed in patients hospitalized with severe disease. Based on previous and emerging work on mechanisms of virus pathogenesis, we believe this evidence implicates involvement of tissue factor pathways, of which AB201 is a potent and long-acting inhibitor, providing a strong rationale to evaluate AB201 as a potential therapeutic for COVID-19. With this rationale along with significant safety data from prior human clinical trials, we look forward to initiating Phase 2 clinical development later this year.”

Pipeline Update

AB201 (rNAPc2) – a small recombinant protein being developed as a potential treatment for RNA virus associated disease, initially focusing on COVID-19.

Initiated planning for development of AB201 as a potential treatment for patients with severe COVID-19.





Clinical collaboration established with the Colorado Prevention Center, the University of Colorado's Academic Research Organization.





The Company anticipates filing an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for AB201 as a potential treatment for COVID-19 with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in third quarter of this year.





Pending FDA concurrence, ARCA estimates initiating Phase 2 clinical testing of AB201 in the fourth quarter of this year.

Gencaro TM (bucindolol hydrochloride) - a pharmacologically unique beta-blocker and mild vasodilator being developed as a potential genetically targeted treatment for atrial fibrillation (AF) in patients with heart failure (HF).

Initiation of the PRECISION-AF Phase 3 clinical trial is on hold due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and prioritizing the development of AB201. ARCA estimates that enrollment in PRECISION-AF could start in 2021; however, this estimate is subject to change due to the uncertainties of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the availability of patients for non-COVID-19 related clinical trials. Any future development of Gencaro, including initiating any Phase 3 clinical trial, is dependent on obtaining additional financing.





The FDA has issued a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) agreement for a single Phase 3 clinical trial (PRECISION-AF) to examine Gencaro as a genetically targeted therapy for the prevention of AF recurrence in certain heart failure patients.

Second Quarter 2020 Summary Financial Results



Cash and cash equivalents were $11.0 million as of June 30, 2020, compared to $8.4 million as of December 31, 2019. ARCA believes that its current cash and cash equivalents, together with net proceeds of $24.1 million raised in July from sales of its common stock, will be sufficient to fund its operations, at its current cost structure, plus projected costs for the AB201 clinical development program, through the end of the fourth quarter of 2021.

Research and development (R&D) expense for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $0.4 million compared to $0.4 million for the corresponding period of 2019, a decrease of approximately $68,000. R&D expense for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $0.7 million compared to $1.1 million for the corresponding period of 2019, a decrease of approximately $0.4 million.

R&D personnel costs decreased approximately $0.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to the corresponding period of 2019. R&D personnel costs decreased approximately $0.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to the corresponding period of 2019. The remaining decrease is primarily a result of lower outside services and consulting costs.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $0.9 million and $1.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The $0.1 million decrease was primarily a result of lower personnel costs and lower outside services and consulting costs in 2020. G&A expenses were $1.9 million and $2.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The $0.3 million decrease was primarily a result of lower personnel costs and lower outside services and consulting costs in 2020.

