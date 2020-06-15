ARC Resources Ltd. Confirms Quarterly Dividend Amount of $0.06 per Share for July 15, 2020
CALGARY, AB , June 15, 2020 /CNW/ - (ARX.TO) ARC Resources Ltd. ("ARC") confirms a quarterly dividend amount of $0.06 per share for July 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2020 . The ex-dividend date is June 29, 2020 . As at June 15, 2020 , the trailing 12-month payments to shareholders total $0.52 per share.
ARC is one of Canada's largest conventional oil and gas companies with an enterprise value of approximately $2.9 billion . ARC's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ARX.
