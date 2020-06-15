ARC Resources Ltd. Confirms Quarterly Dividend Amount of $0.06 per Share for July 15, 2020

CALGARY, AB , June 15, 2020 /CNW/ - (ARX.TO) ARC Resources Ltd. ("ARC") confirms a quarterly dividend amount of $0.06 per share for July 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2020 . The ex-dividend date is June 29, 2020 . As at June 15, 2020 , the trailing 12-month payments to shareholders total $0.52 per share.

ARC Resources Ltd. (CNW Group/ARC Resources Ltd.)

ARC is one of Canada's largest conventional oil and gas companies with an enterprise value of approximately $2.9 billion . ARC's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ARX.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

ARC RESOURCES LTD.

For further information about ARC Resources Ltd., please visit our website

www.arcresources.com

or contact:

Investor Relations, E-mail: IR@arcresources.com

Telephone: 403.503.8600 Fax: 403.509.6427

Toll Free: 1.888.272.4900

ARC Resources Ltd.

Suite 1200, 308 – 4 Avenue SW

Calgary, AB T2P 0H7

SOURCE ARC Resources Ltd.





Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2020/15/c0970.html