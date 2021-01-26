ARC Document Solutions To Report 2020 Q4 and FYE Results on Feb 23, 2021

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2021 / ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) today announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year-end 2020 results on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at 2 P.M. Pacific Time (5 P.M. Eastern Time). The Company's related press release will also be issued on February 23, 2021, after the market close.

To access the live audio call, dial (833) 968-2212. International callers may join the conference by dialing +1 778 560 2897. The conference code is 6694548 and will be required to dial in to the call. A live webcast will also be made available on the investor relations page of ARC Document Solution's website at http://ir.e-arc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website following the call's conclusion.

2021 Dividend Record Date, Payment Dates and Recent Announcements

On December 10, 2020, ARC announced the recommencement of its cash dividend program that was temporarily suspended earlier in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. ARC's Board of Directors authorized the next quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share payable on February 26, 2021 to the Company's shareholders of record on January 29, 2021. As before, the program will operate independently of ARC's continuing share repurchases in the open market.

About ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC)

ARC provides a wide variety of document distribution and graphic production services to facilitate communication for professionals in the design, marketing, commercial real estate, construction and related fields. Follow ARC at www.e-arc.com.

CONTACT:

David Stickney

VP Corporate Communications & IR

+1-925-949-5114

SOURCE: ARC Document Solutions





