ARC Crypto Announces its Brand New Program ARC COSMOS Academy with Private Training

COSMOS program includes one-on-one training with certified educators to solidify weekly teachings

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2021 /ARC Crypto, is pleased to announce the installation of a new program, COSMOS Academy, an invitation-only, but transitioning to become its flagship program, launching in January, 2022.

The name ‘COSMOS' is an ode to the cosmos of the universe, as the company believes everything, including finances, moves in a harmonious, interdimensional flow.

The all-access program will offer students an intimate, small group setting as opposed to the APEX program, which offers live courses to a wide audience. In fact, at Arc Crypto, there is no such thing as a ‘stupid question'. Everyone learns in different ways and at a different pace. That is why in between courses, private one-on-one sessions with certified educators will catch each student up to make sure they are ready for the next group course.

"Cryptocurrency is the greatest wealth transfer of all time," said founder Swami. "I believe in the mass adoption of and equal access to crypto. If we all learn about it and utilize our skills, the market will be better for it. Many people can call themselves ‘crypto gurus', but my passion for ensuring my students actually understand what I am telling them is what sets this program apart. I am not here to make money from teaching; I am here to teach how we can all make money."

Swami founded Arc Crypto because of his passion for bringing cryptocurrency knowledge to the masses, building a community and including people of all backgrounds. Additionally, students will either work directly with Swami or have educators and mentors who are just as passionate.

Swami has spoken at EGC, Wealth Flow, and many other high-profile events. Those wanting to learn more about cryptocurrency and better financial health should visit https://www.arcrypto.io/

About ARC Crypto

Arc Crypto is passionate about bringing crypto to the masses during the greatest wealth transfer of all time. Arc Crypto is devoted to making crypto accessible to everyone and is devoted to building a community. Click here to learn more about his private crypto training program https://www.arcrypto.io/

