ARC (Association of Related Churches) Announces 2023 Launch Event Dates

ARC (Association Of Related Churches)

Registration is now open for the first three of five planned ARC Launch dates for 2023. This is the first step in partnering with ARC (Association of Related Churches) to plant a new church

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARC (Association of Related Churches) recently announced the 2023 launch event dates. In its mission to support ARC churches across the country, the organization provides the tools and training necessary to launch a local church and ensure it thrives.



The first step in the ARC church launching process is for pastors, leaders, and founders to attend an ARC Launch church planter training event. At this event, attendees will hear from various ARC pastors, staff, and coaches who will share the nuts and bolts of starting an ARC church.

ARC churches approved to move forward in the process will receive continued training through the organization's online training platform, called All Access by ARC. Included are extensive resources and training on topics such as recruiting, team building, ARC church government, budgeting, marketing, anti-harassment procedures , and a timeline to launch day.

Those who have a dream in their heart to start a life-giving church, and to reach their community with the message of Jesus, can partner with ARC (Association of Related Churches) for their journey.

The ARC church launch model has been proven very effective, with more than 1,000 churches across the globe starting this way. Partnering with ARC gives leaders of local churches access to all the resources that make the ARC Launch events possible.

ARC (Association of Related Churches) has revealed that there will be five ARC Launch dates in 2023, in Birmingham, AL, Charleston, SC, and Carlsbad, CA.

Registration for the first three ARC Launch events is available now at arcchurches.com/launch. These events are designed for ARC church planters who are anywhere from six months to two years out from their launch day.

ARC (Association of Related Churches) officials suggest that the best time to attend an ARC Launch event is 12 to 18 months before an ARC church's launch day. That being said, there is no specific timeframe that church planters have to be in to attend.

There are no prerequisites to attend an ARC Launch event. Church planters just need to sign up, show up and get all the tools they need to launch. However, attending an ARC Launch event is the required first step in the process of becoming an ARC church.

Following this step, church planters move onto the official ARC Launch assessment, are connected to a coach, and receive all the ARC church resources and funding that the organization provides to church planters.

While the event itself is geared toward potential church planters, current campus pastors and church pastors are also welcome to attend and learn.

About ARC (Association of Related Churches)

ARC (Association of Related Churches) is a cooperative of independent churches from different denominations, networks, and backgrounds who strategically resource church planters and pastors to help them reach people with the message of Jesus. ARC exists to see a thriving church in every community, reaching people with the message of Jesus. Since its beginning in 2000, ARC has grown into a global organization and has helped plant more than 1,000 churches.

Media Contact:

Association of Related Churches

Birmingham, AL

inquiries@arcchurches.com

205.981.4566

arcchurches.com



