Arby's Is Selling a 1,000-Piece Puzzle Covered with Their Roast Beef Sandwiches

Tired of taking your isolation frustrations out on the kitchen? Channel your energy to completing this food-themed puzzle instead.

Puzzles have quickly become one of the top pastimes of 2020 — so much so that puzzle shortages are now a thing. So where can you find a puzzle that is actually in stock? The answer is Arby's.

Arby's 13-hour puzzle — named for the chain's classic 13-hour smoked brisket — is covered in delicious fan-favorite items including their roast beef sandwiches, curly fries, and mozzarella sticks.

The puzzle has 1000 meaty pieces and is currently available on Arby's Shop website for $25. According to Arby's the puzzle is challenging and will put your "mind and patience to the test."

If you’ve ever tried Arby’s 13-Hour Smoked Brisket, you know how good it would be as a puzzle. Preorder Arby’s New 13-Hour Puzzle today.https://t.co/vWYYXgjUHd pic.twitter.com/PnggK28QFQ — Arby's (@Arbys) May 8, 2020

The chain includes a humorous disclaimer on the puzzle, "Unlike Arby’s Smoked Brisket, the 13-Hour Puzzle may not take the full 13 hours to complete. Especially if you looked at the completed puzzle on the box before you started. And if you find yourself taking longer than 13 hours, try looking at the completed puzzle on the box."

Puzzles have seen a huge surge in popularity since the coronavirus pandemic began, selling out at major retailers like Target and Amazon. Luckily, one company has come up with a way to get puzzles into the hands of people who want them — and out of the homes of those who have already finished their own.

Online thrift store ThredUP has organized a puzzle swap program called Puzzle PopUP, which functions in the same way as ThredUP’s original model for clothing. Puzzle-lovers can sign up to get a free, printable shipping label, which they can use to send in as many used puzzles as they want.

Once ThredUP receives the puzzle-filled package, they will credit the sender’s account with $4.99 in shopping credit for every puzzle sent in. Customers can then apply that $4.99 credit to buy a "new-to-them" puzzle, which cost $4.99 each, plus shipping. Meaning, when the swap is complete, customers will have only paid the cost of sending the puzzles they receive.

The best part? ThredUP will donate $1 from each purchase to Feeding America — a charity that works to end hunger in the U.S. — until June 1, or until they reach $100,000.