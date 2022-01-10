New Arby’s sandwich brings so much heat, it comes with a free milkshake. What to know

Tanasia Kenney
·1 min read

Arby’s is turning up the heat with a new, extra-spicy sandwich set to hit menus this week.

The Atlanta-based sandwich chain said its new Diablo Dare sandwich isn’t “for the faint of heart” and will leave you grabbing for a cold glass of milk. That’s why it comes with a free vanilla milkshake, according to a company news release.

The sandwich is available Jan. 10-Feb. 6 at participating Arby’s restaurants nationwide. Customers can order their sandwich with crispy chicken or 13-hour smoked brisket, both of which are topped with “ghost pepper jack cheese, fiery hot seasoning, fire-roasted jalapenos and Diablo BBQ sauce served on a toasted red chipotle bun,” an official product description reads.

The sandwich promises five sources of spice, including chili, cayenne and habanero peppers.

“Everyone in (quick-server restaurants) says they have a spicy option, but our research tells us that consumers are disappointed by fast food claims of spicy,” Patrick Schwing, Arby’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement. “We took that as a challenge by making sure all different types of spicy — the hot, the numbing, and the lingering — are combined to make the Diablo Dare a true test of how much heat you can handle.”

Find your closest Arby’s restaurant here.

