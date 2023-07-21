Arbuthnot Banking Group's (LON:ARBB) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC's (LON:ARBB) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 22nd of September to £0.19, with investors receiving 12% more than last year's £0.17. This takes the annual payment to 3.9% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Arbuthnot Banking Group's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Arbuthnot Banking Group has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. While past records don't necessarily translate into future results, the company's payout ratio of 20% also shows that Arbuthnot Banking Group is able to comfortably pay dividends.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 0.3%. The future payout ratio could be 24% over that time period, according to analyst estimates, which is a good look for the future of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £0.25 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of £0.42. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.3% a year over that time. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Arbuthnot Banking Group might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. We are encouraged to see that Arbuthnot Banking Group has grown earnings per share at 123% per year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 3 warning signs for Arbuthnot Banking Group that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

