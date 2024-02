Cameron Harper's 94th-minute equaliser maintained Inverness CT's six-point gap on Scottish Championship bottom side Arbroath.

Jim McIntyre's side were on track for a morale-boosting win when Adam MacKinnon fired home from close range in the 80th minute.

But Harper's first goal of the season left the home fans inside Gayfield deflated.

Duncan Ferguson's men remain ninth and are now within a point of Queen's Park.