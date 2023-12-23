Arbroath 1-1 Dunfermline Athletic: Wighton's injury-time header earns Pars a point after odd red card

Jay Bird scored a fine solo goal and got sent off following a scuffle with a team-mate as Arbroath conceded a last-gasp equaliser to Dunfermline.

Bird fired the Gayfield side in front in first-half stoppage time.

However, he then picked up a second yellow card on 74 minutes after an ugly dispute with Jermaine Hylton, who was also booked in the strange altercation.

The 10-men could not hold on, with Craig Wighton heading in from a corner in stoppage time.

"The turning point in the game was the incident with our two players," manager Jim McIntyre told the Daily Record. "They weren't happy with each other. One wanted a shot, the other wanted a pass but what then ensued is totally unprofessional and both will be dealt with internally.

"For me to have to come out after a sterling effort by our players - including those two - to talk about that is not acceptable."

Arbroath stay ninth in the Championship, while Dunfermline sit fourth.