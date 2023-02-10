Arborfield mayor, community fighting to keep school open

·3 min read

The mayor of Arborfield said he will continue to fight with his community to keep their local school open.

Chet Edwards said he feels losing a school in his community has a huge impact and a trickle-down effect for businesses, families and the overall morale on its community members.

The mayor said he believes some of the information provided by the North East School Division is inaccurate.

Edwards first discussed school projected enrolment numbers. The NESD has reported that the estimated number of pupils in Arborfield next year would be 67. In his estimation and their own count, he believes that number is low. Edwards said he and the review committee believe it could be as high as 98 and as low of 86. The threshold for continuing the review was set at 88 pupils. He went on to say that in two years, they would be above this threshold and have an incoming kindergarten class with an estimated 15 students.

There has been much discussion over the structural integrity of the school itself. Edwards feels that there have been years of inaction on several concerns about the building and it has now compounded to make the building in worse shape than it should be. He believes that capital funding for Arborfield School has been distributed unequally. Edwards said the school is sound and still has the capability of providing a safe place for students to learn and have a high quality of education. Edwards said they when the Carrot River School was announced, they were happy for their neighbouring community but feels with the lack of funding for Arborfield School, the issues regarding the building has become worse. Edwards went on to say the NESD did do a school building sustainability study and in that study and Facility Condition Indication report stated it was a sustainable school with several recommendations that were to be made.

He also discussed potential bus routes that have been given to the public and parents. Their committee has also driven the roads that the NESD has proposed and the timelines would make some bus rides for student over an hour and half one-way. He said he doesn’t believe that gives any child a quality education. Finding bus drivers and ensuring students have a way to get to school has been a concern throughout the NESD in many rural areas.

A meeting of the electors is being held in Arborfield on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Arborfield Community Hall. Edwards encourages everyone with an invested interest in the school to come out and let their voices be heard.

Carrot River Valley MLA Fred Bradshaw said he will be in attendance and he plans to listen to what everyone has to say. Bradshaw said ultimately the future of the school will be a NESD board decision.

When asked what the community of Arborfield should be doing, Bradshaw said he went to Arborfield School and attended from Grades 1, 2, 3. His father also owned a business in Arborfield.

“Arborfield is fighting for their school. Everyone doesn’t want to see anything leave their communities whether it be businesses or schools,” said Bradshaw.

Nicole Goldsworthy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Humboldt Journal

Latest Stories

  • 6-year-old who shot teacher had history of violent behavior at school, assistant principal failed to act: Lawyer

    The teacher shot in class by her 6-year-old student in Newport News, Virginia, claims the shooter had a history of violent behavior at school and accused the school's assistant principal of failure to act despite being told repeatedly that the student had a gun at school, her lawyer alleged in a letter notifying the district of the intent to file a lawsuit. Two other letters were submitted by parents of students who go to Richneck Elementary School. In the letter, a lawyer for Abigail Zwerner, the teacher who was shot, alleged that four teachers, including Zwerner, and a guidance counselor all warned the school's assistant principal, Ebony Parker, about the shooter's behavior on the day of the shooting, but Parker failed to act when she was first notified, between 11:15 and 11:30 a.m., and when Zwerner was shot at 1:59 p.m.

  • Group asks how African American course violates Florida law

    The organization that created a high school African American studies program rejected by Florida said Thursday it’s still waiting for specifics from the state about how the course violates state law. The College Board also disputed what it said were Florida’s claims it had deleted 19 topics from the proposed Advance Placement course at Florida’s behest, saying in a statement online that it already was streamlining topics to fit into an academic year. In a letter Tuesday to the College Board, Florida Department of Education said it was “grateful” to see that a Feb. 1 revision had deleted the 19 topics, including Intersectionality, Reparations and the Movement for Black Lives.

  • Man dead, woman injured after break-and-enter in eastern Sask. Friday morning: RCMP

    Four schools in eastern Saskatchewan are in hold-and-secure situations after a fatal break-in at a nearby home early Friday morning. Esterhazy and Broadview RCMP were called shortly after 4 a.m. CST about a break-and-enter and a suspicious death at a home near Round Lake, about 20 kilometres south of Stockholm, Sask., and Esterhazy, Sask., police say. Mounties found a man who lived in the house dead at the scene. Police consider the death suspicious. Officers also found an injured woman, who was

  • Mother expresses outrage after teacher took her daughter’s drawing and claimed it was ‘inappropriate’

    A mother has expressed outrage after a teacher took her 11-year-old daughter’s drawing and claimed that the artwork was “inappropriate”. In a video posted to TikTok last month, Sierra (@sierraleann30) recalled the phone call that she got from her 11-year-old daughter’s teacher about the art project, which was deemed “inappropriate”. Sierra went on to explain that while her classmates were “making a big deal” about the drawing, her daughter told her teacher that all she had drawn was “a bow tie” on her picture of a pig.

  • Parent of trans teen seeks answers from CBE after he says bully transferred to same school

    The father of a trans teenager says he's still waiting for an explanation from the Calgary Board of Education as to why a student he says bullied his child ended up at the same school they moved to for a fresh start. Charles Lee says his 16-year-old child, Kai, was attending a junior high school in the city's northwest when the bullying started around a year-and-a-half ago. At its worst, Lee says the bullying saw Kai admitted as a psychiatric inpatient at the Alberta Children's Hospital, at risk

  • Another One Bites the Dust On 'Sex Education' Season 4

    Read on for everything we know about the future of Moordale’s finest on 'Sex Education' Season Four.

  • In Haiti, schools increasingly being targeted for looting, kidnapping, violence by gangs

    Schools increasingly unsafe in Haiti due to armed gangs

  • Menstrual questions cut from athletic forms amid criticism

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Questions about female athletes’ menstrual history will no longer appear on the medical forms that Florida high school students have to fill out before participating in sports. The Florida High School Athletic Association axed the questions on Thursday after listening to a flood of complaints contained in letters read aloud during an emergency meeting of the board. Some called the questions “humiliating” and “invasive,” and others suggested they were connected to a recent bi

  • Missouri bill aims to outdo Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' by banning school staff from discussing sexual orientation with students

    A new bill would stop school staff being able to talk about sexual orientation and gender identity with students without their parents' consent.

  • Facing years of teacher shortages, northern Sask. schools get creative

    In Weyakwin, Sask., a northern hamlet of about 100 people, Kiskahikan School has only ever gone up to Grade 9. After that, students have had to finish their high school education far away from home, moving to La Ronge, Prince Albert, Montreal Lake or even further south. But this year, some students were able to tackle their Grade 10 classes right in the community. These six students are doing distance learning — helped and encouraged by an educational assistant in their classroom in Weyakwin, wh

  • How Angry Parents Forced Florida to Back Down From Forcing Student Athletes to Reveal Menstrual History

    Parents rejoice over a rare win in Florida education policy

  • DeSantis Is Totally Ignorant of Why New College Is So Special

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily Beast/ReutersFlorida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis likes to play rough. He also likes to pander by sticking it to the pointy heads. In New College of Florida, the honors college of the State University System of Florida, he surely thought he had the perfect target for his latest campaign to own the news cycle for a few days.He wasn’t wrong. Once he appointed six new members to the college’s board, and once they got busy making mischief, the news stories follo

  • Parents learn of sex abuse case against teacher 6 months after hearing

    WARNING: This story contains details some readers may find distressing. Parents of students at a Catholic high school in Perth, Ont., are only now being told about a historic sexual abuse case, nearly half a year after the province's regulatory body for teachers deemed it credible. The Ontario College of Teachers ruled last summer that Edward (Ted) Michael Oliver was guilty of professional misconduct after it investigated allegations that he sexually abused a 17-year-old female student while he

  • 'Moms for Liberty' calls on Iowa legislature to rid schools of 'inappropriate' books'

    An Iowa House committee invited Moms for Liberty activists to speak about disputing books in public schools - a key topic of debate in the state.

  • Arkansas Gov. Sanders proposes raises, vouchers in bill

    LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders proposed on Wednesday an overhaul of the state's schools that will pair a 39% raise in starting teacher pay with a new voucher program that will direct public money to pay for private and home schooling. Sanders also said the bill, which she's called her priority in this year's legislative session, will include limits on how race and sex are taught in schools. Sanders outlined the details of the legislation a day after the former Whit

  • Grad student found dead at NC State is the seventh student to die this academic year

    After a cluster of suicides during the fall semester, NC State has announced another student death. The cause of death is currently unknown.

  • securing triad's schools part one

    securing triad's schools part one

  • SC ‘critical race theory’ bill ‘undermined’ by proposed changes, says GOP lead sponsor

    “I knew this bill was going to pass, but could you not do it during Black History Month?” said state Rep. Jermaine Johnson, a Richland County Democrat.

  • Protestors outside Thomas Knyvett College calling to exclude any student involved in the attack

    Protest outside Thomas Knyvett College following the attack on a student. Protestors call to exclude any student involved in attacking the Black schoolgirl.

  • The pandemic missing: The kids who didn’t go back to school

    She’d be a senior right now, preparing for graduation in a few months, probably leading her school’s modern dance troupe and taking art classes. Instead, Kailani Taylor-Cribb hasn’t taken a single class in what used to be her high school since the height of the coronavirus pandemic. She vanished from Cambridge, Massachusetts’ public school roll in 2021 and has been, from an administrative standpoint, unaccounted for since then. She is among hundreds of thousands of students around the country wh