Arbor, Circa, Dundee at 52-Week Highs
Arbor Metals Corp. (V.ABR) hit a new 52-week high of $3.20 Friday. No news stories available today.
Circa Enterprises Inc. (V.CTO) hit a new 52-week high of $2.08 Friday. No news stories available today.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (T.DPM) hit a new 52-week high of $9.57 Friday. No news stories available today.
Gladiator Metals Corp. (V.GLAD) hit a new 52-week high of 56 cents Friday. No news stories available today.
Kinaxis Inc. (T.KXS) hit a new 52-week high of $176.60 Friday. No news stories available today.
Mayfair Gold Corp. (V.MFG) hit a new 52-week high of $1.72 Friday. No news stories available today.
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (T.OR) hit a new 52-week high of $20.11 Friday. No news stories available today.
Sprott Physical Gold Trust (T.PHYS) hit a new 52-week high of $20.94 Friday. No news stories available today.
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (T.SBB) hit a new 52-week high of $1.90 Friday. No news stories available today.
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (T.SNC) hit a new 52-week high of $32.26 Friday. No news stories available today.
Torex Gold Resources Inc. (T.TXG) hit a new 52-week high of $20.07 Friday. No news stories available today.
Viemed Healthcare Inc. (T.VMD) hit a new 52-week high of $13.45 Friday. No news stories available today.