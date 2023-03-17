Arbor, Circa, Dundee at 52-Week Highs

Arbor Metals Corp. (V.ABR) hit a new 52-week high of $3.20 Friday. No news stories available today.

Circa Enterprises Inc. (V.CTO) hit a new 52-week high of $2.08 Friday. No news stories available today.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (T.DPM) hit a new 52-week high of $9.57 Friday. No news stories available today.

Gladiator Metals Corp. (V.GLAD) hit a new 52-week high of 56 cents Friday. No news stories available today.

Kinaxis Inc. (T.KXS) hit a new 52-week high of $176.60 Friday. No news stories available today.

Mayfair Gold Corp. (V.MFG) hit a new 52-week high of $1.72 Friday. No news stories available today.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (T.OR) hit a new 52-week high of $20.11 Friday. No news stories available today.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (T.PHYS) hit a new 52-week high of $20.94 Friday. No news stories available today.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (T.SBB) hit a new 52-week high of $1.90 Friday. No news stories available today.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (T.SNC) hit a new 52-week high of $32.26 Friday. No news stories available today.

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (T.TXG) hit a new 52-week high of $20.07 Friday. No news stories available today.

Viemed Healthcare Inc. (T.VMD) hit a new 52-week high of $13.45 Friday. No news stories available today.