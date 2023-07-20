Arbor, Air Canada, Boardwalk Units at 52-Week Highs
Arbor Metals Corp. (V.ABR) hit a new 52-week high of $3.41 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Air Canada (T.AC) hit a new 52-week high of $25.72 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (T.BEI.UN) hit a new 52-week high of $66.60 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Blackline Safety Corp. (T.BLN) hit a new 52-week high of $3.71 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Corsa Coal Corp. (V.CSO) hit a new 52-week high of 56 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.
MEG Energy Corp. (T.MEG) hit a new 52-week high of $23.36 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (T.PZA) hit a new 52-week high of $15.24 Thursday. No news stories available today.
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (T.SNC) hit a new 52-week high of $37.86 Thursday. No news stories available today.
TMX Group Limited (T.X) hit a new 52-week high of $30.19 Wednesday. No news stories available today.